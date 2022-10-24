Yakima’s hospital will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of MultiCare in early 2023, when its name will change to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital.
MultiCare President Florence Chang and CEO Bill Robertson toured the hospital Friday morning as it was announced that the Tacoma-based, not-for-profit health care system will acquire Memorial under an agreement that was signed earlier in the day.
“We as an organization will always talk about our mission. However, the most important thing is people, always,” Chang said Friday afternoon, as she and Robertson sat down for an interview with the Yakima Herald-Republic. “This morning as we went around the hospital, that was exactly what I saw: an amazing group of people who are really committed to health care.
“We have people who have been here working 30 years, 40 years. We met someone who’s been there 42 years. There is generation after generation to devote their services, their calling to this community. That is awesome. That’s our hope, that we can partner together with them, to continue to serve this community.”
The two organizations signed a letter of intent to explore a merger in May. Memorial has a 226-bed hospital in Yakima, primary care practices and specialty care clinics.
MultiCare is the largest locally governed health system in Washington, with 11 other hospitals in the state. MultiCare also has a partnership with Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences in Yakima, and pledged $8 million to expand the campus in 2021.
Before visiting the PNWU campus in Terrace Heights on Friday afternoon, Chang and Robertson answered a few more questions about the merger agreement and future of Memorial hospital.
How long has this merger been in the works?
Robertson: The real conversations have been in the works about a year. Obviously the folks at Yakima Valley Memorial unwound their relationship with VM (Virginia Mason Health System) during much of 2020, so we couldn’t have a conversation with them until 2021. It was about October of 2021 when we really got serious about seeing if something would work for the community here.
And that’s what it is about for us. Can we bring something that makes health care vibrant in this community?
There’s been a lot of reporting about the financial trouble both Memorial and hospitals across the state have had this year. Did those troubles impact or hold back this deal at all?
Robertson: No. We believe we’re all going to find our way through the economic challenges. Communities are still going to need health care and want to have health care, and it’s better done locally. So we stayed in the conversation because the longer-term opportunities exist.
MultiCare is a stable, A-plus rated platform. Florence has a big job as the president to sort through how we address the things that inflation and COVID have created in our operating environments. But we’re really confident that we’ll get to a stable economic position, and that Yakima Memorial will be in a stable place as well.
Are there any financial terms you can disclose about this deal?
Robertson: I can describe the form of the transaction. They’re a nonprofit organization, we’re a nonprofit organization. There is an opportunity between nonprofit organizations to do something called an acquisition via membership substitution. We will become essentially the single parent of what we’re going to call MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital.
So there’s no funds that exchange hands at the purchase, but there’s commitments going forward about the kind of things we’re going to do on behalf of the community, on behalf of Yakima Memorial.
One of those big things is we’re going to bring Epic, which is an electronic health record system, to this platform. It’s the dominant electronic health record system in the United States, but particularly in the state of Washington. It’s a very substantial upgrade. Things like the (Yakima Valley) Farm Workers Clinic and FQHCs (Federally Qualified Health Centers) use Epic, so this is going to tie lots of things together. Once you’re on Epic, all the data can move around.
Epic and the enterprise management platform is a fairly significant investment. Significant as in tens of millions (of dollars) to make that happen. We’re going to build out the infrastructure that supports that platform. You have to have a network to support it, so that’s coming. We have over $100 million of commitments to other types of investments, relative to clinical services.
Chang: One of the most important pieces of that investment is to establish clinical programs so we can bring clinical care back to this community. Today there are many services and care being done outside of this community, with patients going to Seattle.
We believe health care is local, and care needs to be done locally. That is the reason why we see these significant opportunities for us to partner with Yakima Valley Memorial.
You mentioned oncology. Are there any other areas of care that will grow or be more available here?
Chang: Oncology, orthopedics, neuroscience as well as cardiology. Those are the four major areas.
Robertson: Pediatrics is going to be another area. Probably not enough population to have a pediatric hospital, but we operate one of Washington’s three pediatric hospitals. There’s going to be significant opportunity to enhance pediatric services here.
Behavioral health — we’re the largest provider of behavioral health services in the state of Washington. That’s an area of focus for us, obviously an area of need in society today.
So those are all areas that we will focus to develop and expand on. There’s services here already, but they need to be more robust.
As I’m sure you’re aware, a big reason people are concerned about Memorial is because Astria’s hospital closed two and a half years ago. Is MultiCare still involved with Astria financially?
Robertson: We helped them emerge from bankruptcy by extending to them a ($75 million) loan. That loan still exists and they’re still paying pursuant to the terms of that loan. We have some history of working with them because we have a network for purchasing supplies, where hospitals get lower costs for supplies, and they participate in that.
We think the community needs to have the Astria assets that operate here as well as MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital.
(Astria, which closed Regional hospital in Yakima in January 2020, operates hospitals in Toppenish and Sunnyside).
Robertson: Sunnyside’s an interesting platform, because it’s a critical access hospital. Those are designed to help communities that might not otherwise be able to have access to health care. Those hospitals are an important community asset.
We have a CEO, a board of directors here. Will there still be someone on-site management wise, or will that all be handled from Tacoma or elsewhere?
Robertson: I love that question. Our view is that health care is delivered locally, and needs to be led locally. We do have some very robust shared services to support our hospitals, where you get efficiencies and those type of things.
But we need leadership in the community who resides in this community and is part of the community, and can act in the interests of our ability to take care of the community. There’s always going to be a robust, locally-based leadership team. And they’ll have very significant authority to operate things here.
We’re not an operating company model that says, ‘we’re in Tacoma, we’re just going to manage everything from over there’ …
There’s still going to be a local board. We’re going to change the title to be a regional board because it’s not just about the hospital as a provider of care, but it’s about the whole network of care. Whether it’s our collaboration with FQHCs, other non-hospital based assets that we would develop to serve the community. So the board will be responsible for all of that.
With the staffing cutbacks, the reduction of using traveling nurses, there’s a question about what the hospital’s capacity is. Do you hope to get back to having full capacity at the hospital, which is 226 beds?
Robertson: Our vision is that ultimately, this will become a regional hub. Over time, likely there will need to be more clinical capacity at the hospital, with a whole array of services that in some ways have eroded out of the community and have had to be provided elsewhere.
Our intent is to build around the great legacy here. This used to be a real hub of health care, a model of how health care happened in the state. We hope to recapture that same kind of presence in this community and the surrounding communities.
Chang: Like we talked about earlier, this community needs a lot of access. Access in health care is not just in the hospital, in an acute care setting, it’s not just the number of beds. It’s also in primary care, urgent care. We need to create additional access for patients, and that’s our intent, to build it out.
Robertson: We need to continue to build off what is here related to what is here with orthopedics, cardiology. We know the cancer program has had some challenges, we’re already engaged in building that up. People shouldn’t have to go out of the community to get chemotherapy. Most cancer care can be done within the community, most orthopedic care should all happen here.
This hospital is the busiest ER in the state, so we need to make sure that the trauma that flows through here is able to be cared for. We’re not going to build a burn unit here because there’s one in the state at Harborview. I don’t see this being a transplant center. We don’t run any transplants at MultiCare either because most transplants happen at the UW platform. And they need enough volume to be good at it.
Pretty much anything that there’s a high frequency of activity for should be done locally. Things where a doctor only does six of them a year, it’s hard to do. For example, a physician needs to do about 150 open heart procedures a year in order to be competent at it. Well, there’s enough population that we think over time we can built open heart capacity. It won’t happen on Day 1, but there’s enough population that could drive that kind of volume.
When you take a patient to do a procedure in Seattle, that doesn’t just affect the patient — it affects their whole family.
Robertson: Exactly. It affects everybody. It’s more expensive, it’s not good for the family and friends. There’s all the travel. And let’s face it, there are times during the year when you can’t get out of Yakima to get to Seattle. Which implies those services need to be present for people who can’t get out of this community.
Chang: There’s also the follow-up care. It’s not just one surgery that they perform, it’s all the follow-up care that is also important. It’s why we’re putting the (Epic) electronic health record system in place, for all the continuity it provides, to follow the patient.
What are your first impressions of Yakima and how the news has gone over?
Robertson: Well, this is not our first impression of Yakima, we’ve been here a lot! (laughter) I love it over here. It’s beautiful, it’s an awesome drive. I haven’t yet gotten a ticket on the way over (laughs).
We’ve met lots of people now, really community-engaged people who care about their community in productive and tangible ways. You look at how well-supported the hospital is by the foundation that exists, the FQHCs are an awe-inspiring platform in this community. There’s great educational assets — we’ve had a relationship since 2019 with PNWU because we see them as integral to how we build up clinical capacities in our communities.
I’m excited to be here. I think it’s a community that is the kind of place you’d want to raise a family and have economic opportunities. We hope that we can be a part of making this community the place people want to be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.