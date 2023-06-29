The Tacoma-based health system MultiCare announced a round of layoffs that affected Yakima County’s largest hospital.
Multicare Yakima Memorial lost 37 positions in support positions including marketing, risk and compliance, employee health and supply chain.
The layoffs affected 229 people across MultiCare’s 12 hospitals and 22,000 employees. All impacted employees have been notified.
Inflation, labor shortages, and low Medicaid reimbursement rates in the state of Washington all contributed to the decision, a news release said. In 2022, MultiCare operated at a loss of $287 million. Through May of this year, the health system has lost $121 million.
“The decision to eliminate staff is never an easy one and it is not an effort that we undertake lightly,” said Bill Robertson, chief executive officer of MultiCare. “These reductions are unfortunately necessary as MultiCare works to address our financial challenges. They were made after a thoughtful review of our operations and with the charge that any changes made must help ensure we can continue to care for our patients now, as well as be able to serve our communities in the future.”
The health system also is streamlining some support department structures and reducing some services, the release said.
Multicare acquired Yakima's hospital in January.
