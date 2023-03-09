More snowmelt and mud forced Cowiche Canyon Conservancy to close its Cowiche Canyon Uplands trails once again on Wednesday.
Snow Mountain Ranch and Rocky Top also remain closed to prevent erosion and protect the long-term health of the trails. CCC Education and Outreach Coordinator Cy Philbrick said given the weather forecast, poor trail conditions will likely last into next week.
For the latest news on trail openings and closures, follow Cowiche Canyon Conservancy on Facebook and Instagram.
