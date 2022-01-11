A shortage of bus drivers has prompted the Mt. Adams School District to implement virtual learning Wednesday through Jan. 21, officials announced.
“Currently we do not have enough bus drivers to transport students safely to and from school,” Superintendent Curt Guaglianone said in a letter Tuesday to parents and guardians of students at Harrah Elementary, Mount Adams Middle and White Swan High schools. “I apologize to parents for this short notice, but even the double routes that we utilized this week are not sustainable.”
Harrah Elementary classes will be held at regular times via Zoom. Kindergarten through second-grade students are to log on at 8:30 a.m. to “See Saw,” which can be accessed through the Mt. Adams School District website. Students in grades 3-6 are to log on to Google Classroom at 8:30 a.m. Administration and staff will be available at 509-848-2935 to provide assistance, the letter said.
High school and middle school students will receive a Zoom invitation from teachers and will use Google classroom. Students without access to the Internet and who can’t complete their lessons are to call their school office and make arrangements for other learning options.
Meals will be provided to students in drive-through meal pickup on each campus from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Students will receive meals for the number of days remaining in the week based on the day they pick up their meals.
Athletics will continue with scheduled practices and games, the letter said. If students or coaches test positive for COVID-19, they won’t participate and will quarantine as required.
District officials will reassess the situation on Jan. 20 and will update the staff and community if virtual learning will need to extend beyond Jan. 21, Guaglianone said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.