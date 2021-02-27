Rhys Aleman loves cars and trucks, and Saturday, he got to see quite a few of them.
Rhys, 6, is Children’s Miracle Network’s 2021 Champion for Children’s Village, and the contestants in Eisenhower High School’s Mr. Ike contest paraded by his Yakima home Saturday morning. Rhys, who was joined by family, neighbors and cheerleaders from Ike, waved and pumped his fist as the motorcade passed his house twice.
“It was very exciting,” said Erin Kline-Aleman, Rhys’ mother, about the parade. “It is good to feel accepted in the community, and people are raising kids to be open-minded.”
Rhys was born with schizencephaly, a brain defect that has also caused cerebral palsy and epilepsy in him. Rhys was selected as a champion by the Children’s Miracle Network to serve as an ambassador for the children treated at local children’s hospitals.
Children’s Village is a clinic for children with disabilities operated by Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.
His picture will appear in advertising for the charity, Kline-Aleman said.
“We’re heavily involved in Children’s Village, and it’s a special honor to be chosen,” said Kline-Aleman, a real-estate agent who donates a portion of the proceeds from her house sales to Children’s Village.
She said sharing Rhys’ story is a way to help other parents of children with disabilities to know that they are not alone.
The Mr. Ike contest is a fund-raiser for the network, said Heidi Griffin, the contest adviser at Ike. Normally, there would be a school assembly where this year’s champion would appear with the contestants.
But social-distancing rules, plus Rhys’ recent leg surgery, precluded that option, Griffin said. Instead, the 10 contestants got in their cars, trucks and SUVs and drove past Rhys’ house, going down the street one way and coming back the other before stopping to get cookies and pose for a picture with Rhys.
Kline-Aleman said that worked out perfectly because Rhys loves motor vehicles.
Rhys’ aunt, Joy Haughton, who is also vice chairwoman of Ike’s cheer booster club, and cousin, Grace Haughton, an Ike cheerleader, arranged for several cheerleaders to be there to cheer Rhys and the contestants.
Rhys also got a visit from Mighty, Ike’s mascot, who gave Rhys a present and a high-five.
Ben Parker, one of the Mr. Ike contestants, said the parade was a good experience for him.
“It’s good to see what a difference we are making in his life,” said Ben, a junior at the school.