The harsh glow of a streetlight blankets the front yard of Dwayne Drake, an Army veteran living in Moxee. It illuminates any movement that might stir the night’s quiet.
“I still got lights all around. Yeah, nights bother me,” he said.
Drake, 76, stationed bright spotlights in the backyard and put them on a timer so they turn on at dusk and go out at dawn.
The dark reminds him of the nights he spent in combat in Vietnam, he said.
“A lot of people say, ‘Well, you should forget about what happened 30-plus years ago,’” Drake said. “No. You may forget about it for a while, but it keeps coming back.”
Leaving home
Drake joined the Army in June 1963, when he was a teenager looking for stability and a place to grow.
Drake was raised by his mother in Terre Haute, Ind. He and his six siblings lived in a three-bedroom house, and his mother worked two jobs to make ends meet. Drake’s father died three weeks before he was born, he said.
He stopped attending school after ninth grade and started work at a poultry farm, making 50 cents an hour, to help support his family.
“I thought, there’s gotta be something out there more than that,” Drake said. “My brother served in the Army, so I thought, I’ll join and I’ll get to see the world.”
Drake’s oldest brother, Charles, had died while serving in Korea.
Drake was sent to Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri for basic training. It was the farthest he had ever been from home. He was homesick, he said, and he considered leaving just two months into his training.
“I got about two blocks from the barracks and I thought, no, they would just come after me,” he said.
Move to Washington
After basic training, he was stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas. He was transferred to Fort Lewis, now Joint Base Lewis-McChord, near Tacoma in 1964. He spent a year in Washington and trained at the Yakima firing center, he said.
He met his wife, Pamela, while changing a friend’s flat tire near the firing center. The two agreed to meet for dinner the next day, and they dated for about a year.
“We got married two weeks before I went to Vietnam,” he said. “I knew I was going into a combat zone. I wanted something that would give me a reason to come back.”
On the ship to Vietnam
It took 18 days on a ship to get to Vietnam in 1965, and Drake was seasick for 17 of them, he said.
The ship stopped near the shore, and the men took an amphibious vehicle the rest of the way to the beach, Drake said.
“I was one of the first ones to say, ‘I want to get off this thing,’ so I climbed the rope down off the ship,” he said.
He stumbled around when he got to land, not used to standing straight after days on the rough sea.
First night
Drake didn’t get a wink of sleep that first night in Vietnam.
He and five others were told to dig foxholes. Then they were handed M60 machine guns and told to guard the perimeter while the rest of the officers returned to the ship.
“That’s when I thought I was gonna be a goner,” Drake said. “You’re in a combat zone, and they’re leaving you out there by yourself.”
Drake said he and the others shot at every little noise all night long, nearly using up their stock of ammunition before it turned to daylight.
When daylight came, he said he thought the night had been a dream.
“I thought, ‘This can’t be real,’” he said. “We made it out alive. I thought maybe we would wake up and find ourselves somewhere else, somewhere that wasn’t a combat zone.”
Ground artillery support
Drake was a member of the 40th Infantry Division of the U.S. Army, and part of the first artillery unit to engage in combat in Vietnam.
Today he wears a Screaming Eagle pin, as his unit provided ground artillery support for the 101st Airborne Division.
The guns stood about 4 feet tall and the projectiles weighed just under 100 pounds, Drake said.
The force of the rounds hitting the earth would sometimes unearth bodies, he said.
“The smell that was coming through, you know, the dirt didn’t cover that,” Drake said.
He had to ration water and fill his canteen from a stream.
“A lot of times, there would be bodies floating down it,” he said. “You’d have to push the bodies out and hopefully fill your canteen with water.”
He would put two or three white pills in the canteen to sterilize the water.
“What are you gonna do? You’re thirsty and you have no water,” he said.
Sometimes, he would drink from a water tank that was airlifted to the site by helicopter. That water was sterilized with bleach, he said, which affected his health later on.
Coming home
Drake came home alive, but many others did not.
He recalled loading a cargo plane with body bags to be taken back to the United States before leaving Vietnam himself, wondering what had happened to the men inside.
“You would pick up the bags and sometimes they wouldn’t all be there,” he said.
Drake got out of the Army at Fort Dix near Trenton, N.J.
He spent four days on a Greyhound bus to get back to Washington, he said, where he and his wife, Pamela, lived in an apartment in the second story of her parents’ house.
He had been working since he was 16 and was hoping for a break, but his mother-in-law sent him to an interview at Montgomery Ward. Although Drake was covered in oil and grime, having been hard at work under the hood of a car, he was hired that day as a warehouse manager. He worked there for 37 years, until the retail company closed its doors.
He and Pamela lived in Wiley City before moving to Moxee about four months ago.
Lasting trauma
Drake suffered from intense migraines for 22 years after returning from Vietnam. He treated the migraines with morphine.
“It hurt so bad, I wanted to kill myself right then,” he said.
He used other substances, including alcohol, to numb the pain, he said.
Drake was diagnosed with kidney cancer and filed a claim for Agent Orange exposure at the advice of his doctor, but the claim was denied, he said.
He also experienced post-traumatic stress disorder. He was briefly treated in an inpatient facility in Seattle and has participated in counseling. He still has flashbacks, especially at night, he said.
Having a family
He and his wife wanted to have children when he returned home. But after four years of trying, he visited the doctor, who said the bleach water had lowered his sperm count.
Drake and Pamela adopted a son, Brenton, and later had two daughters, Marcie and Shalla. Brenton died at age 17. Marcie and Shalla each married.
Drake now has grandchildren Taylor, Keree, Cassidy, Breanne, Cade, Craig, Brandon, Nevada and Sadie, and great-grandchildren Andy, Charlotte, Easton, Briar and Gabe.
Many of his family members don’t know what he’s been through, he said.
“They’ve asked about it,” he said. “I just can’t.”
Healing
Drake said he doesn’t regret joining the military.
“It did make me grow up,” he said. “I learned if you don’t look after yourself, there isn’t gonna be no one else to do it for you. You’ve gotta learn how to be your own man and look out for yourself.”
He is a member of the Yakama Warriors Association in Toppenish, honoring other veterans at funerals and speaking at local schools.
“I rather like helping people. That helped me a lot to do that,” he said.
He has seen many flags draped over the caskets of fallen soldiers and officers, he said.
“It really gets to me,” Drake said. “The reason I’m able to do it is because that person is a veteran. I know I’m honoring them, giving them the full respects and appreciating their service.”
