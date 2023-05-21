A Moxee Police Department officer shot and killed a brown bear Saturday night. The officer acted in collaboration with officers from the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife, according to a Moxee Police Department press release.
The officer killed the bear due to its proximity to a local business and several people, according to the release.
Community members reported seeing a brown bear near the 6000 block of Mieras Road in Moxee around 7:40 p.m. Saturday, the press release said.
A Moxee police officer responded to the reports. So did WDFW officers and Yakima County Sheriff's Office deputies, according to the release.
The Moxee officer observed the bear “for some time,” according to the release and saw it move toward a business with people nearby and inside. The officers decided to kill the bear because it was in a crowded area with homes and businesses nearby.
After the Moxee officer shot the bear, the WDFW officers disposed of its body, the release said.
