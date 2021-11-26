A 21-year-old Moxee man was killed in a 10-car pileup on Interstate 82 Wednesday morning, according to authorities.
Washington State Patrol troopers were called for a multiple-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of the freeway at the Granger exit at 6:18 a.m., according to a State Patrol news release.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice identified the dead man as Michael Hamilton, and said he died of blunt-force trauma injuries.
Three other people were injured in the crash and taken to local hospitals, and the eastbound lanes were blocked for nine hours, with traffic diverted through Zillah, the release said.
Troopers say intoxicants were not a factor in the crash, and that it remains under investigation.
No further information was available.
