Yakima County prosecutors have charged a 35-year-old Moxee man with first-degree assault in connection with the shooting of a Terrace Heights man in October.
Robert Lee Macomber is also charged with first-degree unlawful firearms possession and two counts of fourth-degree assault in connection with the incident.
At the time, Macomber was out on bail on charges in connection with a May 27 high-speed chase in which a Yakima County sheriff’s deputy said he was almost run over, according to court documents.
Macomber’s girlfriend told sheriff’s detectives that she was trying to break up with him because he was violent toward her, according to court documents.
She said that on Oct. 17, Macomber tried to force her into his vehicle when he saw her at a store, hitting her and taking her vehicle when she refused, according to a probable cause affidavit. Macomber later told her through his brother that she could retrieve her car if she went to a home in the 700 block of Horgan Road in Terrace Heights, an affidavit said.
When she arrived, she said Macomber came up to her and assaulted her, threatening to “pistol whip” her, the affidavit said. That is when a neighbor came out and confronted Macomber, the documents said, and Macomber pointed a pistol at the man’s chest.
The man was able to push the gun away as Macomber pulled the trigger, and was shot in the thumb, the affidavit said. The man was able to return fire, shooting at Macomber’s vehicle as he drove off, the affidavit said.
Macomber was arrested by Yakima police Nov. 30 for an earlier assault on his girlfriend.
At the time of the incident, Macomber was out on bail on charges of eluding and possessing a stolen vehicle following a May 27 chase from Moxee to Yakima.
During that chase, Deputy Justin Paganelli said Macomber drove toward him as he was setting up a spike strip on Terrace Heights Drive.
Macomber is currently being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $100,000 bail, in addition to the bail on his other charges.
He has 15 prior felony convictions, including felony violations of a protection order, witness tampering, drug possession, eluding, first-degree theft, residential burglary, second-degree theft, second-degree malicious mischief, first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary and threats to bomb.
