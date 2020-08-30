Among materials in the Yakima Valley Libraries archives is a large black-and-white photo of an abandoned house with a hole in the roof, empty windows and lumber piled on the front porch.
“House about 3 mi east of Ft Simcoe reputed to have been a stage house. Burned to ground 1968” is written on the back of the picture by Seattle photographer Werner Lenggenhager.
Stagecoach routes through Yakima County get a lot of attention from researchers. Some want to find coach stops in hopes of visiting with their metal detectors. Others want to drive the routes for themselves, which is possible on a section of Wenas Road northwest of Selah. It’s just a small portion of the 154-mile route that stretched between Ellensburg and The Dalles, Ore.
Terry Walker, archives and special collections manager for the library system, has helped many stagecoach buffs over the years. No one is coming during the coronavirus pandemic — libraries can’t open to the public until Yakima County reaches Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s four-phase “Safe Start” plan to reopen Washington. Yakima County remains in a modified Phase 1 and the library was able to begin offering curbside pickup only last week.
During the closure, work has continued on the new Northwest Reading Room on the first floor of the Yakima Central Library at 102 N. Third St. The archives are in the process of moving up from the dim basement to a brighter room on the main floor. It’s also a bigger area.
“We have about three times the space we had downstairs” in square footage, Walker said, with about four times the shelving space thanks to seven massive compact shelving units, four of which move on rails embedded in the concrete floor.
“We don’t have them anywhere else,” she added. “They’re quite expensive.”
And heavy. In planning for the new home of the Northwest Reading Room, planners had to make sure the floor could handle the weight.
Before the pandemic, Walker planned on opening the new reading room in April or May. Construction began in early November in space previously occupied by technical services and IT staff. There’s still a few more months of work to go.
“I’m hoping by the beginning of next year we will have this thing pulled together,” she said. “I want to have a great big opening party so people can have a look around and see what’s here.”
This is a mediated collection — no browsing the stacks. Patrons will make appointments online and say what they’re looking for. Staff will pull related materials and have them ready when the patron arrives. There are no public access computers, but the room will have Wi-Fi. Visitors will put big bags, bulky coats and other large items in lockers.
To get to the new reading room, members of the public will walk inside the central library, head to the left, then turn a corner to the right. They’ll see a small foyer, set into the north wall, featuring a locked door, a doorbell and a portrait of Andrew Carnegie. This was the site of an Andrew Carnegie library from 1906 to 1957. The current central library, designed by Yakima architect John S. Villesvik, was built in 1958.
Historic collections
The library’s archive materials focus on local and regional history from the territorial period through the mid-20th century. They include thousands of photographs and newspaper clippings stored in several file cabinets, historic maps and bound issues of The Wapato Independent, The Toppenish Review, The Toppenish Tribune, the Review-Independent, The Zillah Mirror and The Yakima Mirror.
Dozens of archival boxes hold the Relander Collection, which includes approximately 60,000 pages of historical manuscripts, books, private papers, ephemera, maps, audiotapes, microfilm, periodicals, early newspapers and photographs. It’s named for Clifford C. “Click” Relander (1908-69), a native of Indiana who lived in Yakima from 1945-69.
The library received another large historic collection in May 2018 from the estate of longtime Yakima businessman William Luebke. It includes more than 5,000 books about Washington and Oregon histories, Lewis and Clark, the Civil War, railroad and transportation histories and early exploration on the Pacific Coast.
Several file cabinets lining the south wall near Walker’s desk are filled with newspaper clippings and photos. That’s where the old stage house photo came from.
“It’s great stuff,” she said. “So much history here.”
On Monday, librarian Kyle Anglesey was shelving books from the Luebke collection on the east wall. Some books from that collection are duplicates, not first editions. All books in the Luebke collection will circulate, Walker said.
“We’re serving the public rather than academics. We knew the Luebke collection would be in the greatest demand” so wanted to make it available as soon as curbside pickup was allowed, Walker said.
The archives also include the collection of Robert Lazelle “Bob” Tuck, who worked for more than 30 years on salmon management and restoration, according to his obituary. He spent two decades defending treaty rights for Native Americans with the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission in Portland and the Yakama Nation in Toppenish.
Moving upstairs
Library staff began bringing the materials upstairs Aug. 17, as soon as the shelves were ready. Anglesey, a “traveling librarian” for the library system, is overseeing that work, Walker said.
He likes the bigger and brighter space. “It’s a lot easier to access everything up here. It’s locked and secured here,” he said, but also more open to those who are searching for something.
“What I like is it covers a lot of broad, different topics,” Anglesey said of the archives. “I just put a bunch of mining stuff away.”
As part of the move, some longtime archival practices are ending.
“It used to be when you came in to handle materials, you were given white gloves” to protect fragile documents from grungy human hands, Walker said. “All it does is dirty the gloves.”
Instead, people will wash their hands at a sink near the back of the room before touching things. Conveniently, it was a service area in the old IT center with a sink. Thorough hand washing is a strongly encouraged habit these days anyway.
Despite all the protections for these materials, which include LED lights and carefully monitored temperature and humidity levels, this isn’t a museum for books. Walker doesn’t want people to be intimidated.
“None of it is invaluable. All of it is irreplaceable,” she said.