A Yakima motorcyclist died in a head-on collision in the Yakima River Canyon on Thursday morning.
Joseph Scheuffele, 35, of Yakima was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle north on State Route 821 when he collided with a Chevy Silverado pickup driven by Victor Stevenson, 73, of Ellensburg, according to a Washington State Patrol release.
Scheuffele was wearing a helmet. He died at the hospital. Stevenson and a passenger were not injured, WSP said.
The crash took place near milepost 6 at 9:30 a.m.
The road through the canyon was partially blocked for part of the day Thursday, reopening around 2 p.m.
