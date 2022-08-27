A 28-year-old motorcycle rider was hospitalized after a crash on Friday on South 28th Avenue and Tieton Drive in Yakima, according to the Yakima Police Department.
The motorcyclist was hit when a woman, 18, in a Jeep Patriot didn't yield the right of way when making a left turn, a news release from police said.
The release said the rider was thrown off the motorcycle where he then collided with another vehicle waiting at the intersection. The man was in critical but stable condition at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital on Friday night. He may be airlifted to Harborview Medical Center, police said.
The woman driving the Jeep was not injured, and didn't have a license. The release said driver inexperience was a factor in the collision.
The collision is being investigated by the Yakima Police Traffic Unit. Anyone with more information regarding the collision can contact Officer Jim Yates at 509-575-6246 or through email at james.yates@yakimawa.gov.
