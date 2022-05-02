A popular annual benefit held on Mother's Day that was canceled the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic is happening again at Cascade Garden in Yakima.
The Mother's Day Spring Faire is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the event and wedding venue at 5704 W. Washington Ave. It will feature live music, fresh gourmet food and baked goods, wine and mimosas, along with garden items, crafts and handmade items by local artists, according to a news release.
Every mom receives a free flower. Admission is by donation ($5 suggested). Call 509-966-3744 for more information.
All proceeds go to the Voices for Children Foundation, a local organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the lives of foster children in the Yakima Valley.
Voices for Children offers the IDentity store, a place where foster children can shop for free for new and gently used clothing, shoes and accessories. The store is open by appointment to serve infants to 18-year-olds in foster care.
It also operates the Buddy Bag Project, which distributes duffel bags and backpacks to children who are removed from their homes, and the Wishes and Needs Fund, which provides funding beyond the basics to enrich the lives of foster children. Examples include sporting equipment, swimming lessons, musical instruments, karate, driver’s education and summer camp, plus new clothing and education-related technology for children with a particular need.
