A malfunctioning air-conditioning unit has closed the Toppenish Community Library until further notice, but all other Yakima Valley Libraries buildings are open to capacity during regular hours to offer respite from the heat.
During the building closure, Toppenish Library staff will be reassigned to the Wapato Community Library at 119 E. Third St., according to a news release. The Wapato library is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
People can still return materials using the Toppenish library book return, and book holds requested through the Toppenish library will be available at the Wapato Community Library during the closure.
“In light of the record-high temperatures forecast for the remainder of the week, it’s regrettable that we need to close one of our buildings, but we’re doing so for the safety of our staff and patrons,” said Krystal Corbray, programming and marketing librarian.
“Fortunately, because Governor Inslee recently removed COVID-related capacity limits for public buildings, we’re now in a better position to serve as de facto cooling centers for those who need a place to get out of the heat.”
The governor has lifted coronavirus capacity limits for cooling centers.
Visit www.yvl.org/locations for Yakima Valley Libraries building open hours, addresses and phone numbers.