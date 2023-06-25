A Moxee man was killed in a motorcycle crash on the Vantage bridge on Saturday, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Richard Potts, 63, of Moxee was westbound on Interstate 90 at 11:43 a.m. in the right lane when he served to the left and hit a barrier in the median, according to a news release.
