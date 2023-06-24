Miller Park started its 100th summer on a positive note as local leaders and community members gathered to celebrate three years’ worth of improvements on Thursday including new play structures, artwork and walkways.

The last feature to be installed was a set of selfie-friendly mosaics that are now scattered across the park's 4 acres on North Fourth Street and East E Street in Yakima. A large mural of a butterfly, also designed for photos, is on an external wall of the nearby Washington Fruit Community Center.

Starting in 2020, city employees, artists, designers and work crews slowly made small improvements to Miller Park. Public restrooms, an amenity long requested by parkgoers, were erected, followed by walkways, a more accessible playground and structures to provide shade.

PHOTOS: Miller Park mosaics New selfie-friendly mosaics have been added to Miller Park in Yakima. The artwork was made by Tieton Mosaics, with input from community members.

The city bought the land the park sits on in 1923 and quickly established the city’s first neighborhood park. A century later, the park continues to bring joy to families in the area who frequently use its basketball courts and water park.

New mosaics

A collaborative effort between community members who provided input and the handful of artists from Tieton Mosaic who made them, the circular mosaics stand more than 7 feet tall with a thick concrete base cut into two levels.

The hope is the six double-sided structures featuring 12 unique designs will serve as selfie stations for visitors to take pictures of themselves with the artwork to share online.

Ken Wilkinson, the city’s parks and recreation manager, said he’s already seen people using them for their intended purpose.

“As we were finishing the install, we had people coming in and taking pictures with the mosaics, which is exactly what we wanted to have happen," Wilkinson said to a crowd of more than 50 people during the park’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Wilkinson said the city worked with community members to determine areas where the park could be improved. With over $600,000 in funds from the state, donations from companies like Walmart and partnerships with local organizations like the Millennium Foundation, Wilkinson said almost all suggested improvements were added to the park.

Basketball and walkways

In total, since mid-2020, Miller Park has gotten new backboards, rims, lighting and fencing for its basketball courts. A shaded performance area on the park’s south lawn for concerts was added along with a shaded picnic area.

Concrete walkways came next, followed by a new playground and the mosaic stands and welcome signs embedded in the pathways near the park’s entrances. The signs welcome visitors in English and Spanish with words like "welcome" and "adios."

“This is so rewarding,” Wilkinson said. “To work with community members, with park staff, City Council and our state representatives and all come together and make improvements to this park, an area that needs a great park, that’s the good stuff. That’s the stuff that makes me feel good.”

The project was funded with community support along with $625,000 in state funds, according to the city.

Artwork designs

Ed Marquand, the founder of Tieton Mosaic, said the process of picking the right designs started with mockups that were presented to the community.

Artists presented these designs, and community members got to vote on them and share their idea for other designs. Marquand said the designs found in the park today are a mix of community and artist-inspired designs.

“We came up with lots and lots of different designs and then we had a community meeting at the Washington Fruit building,” Marquand said. “We put up a presentation board and the community got to vote on the dozen that they liked and to offer their own ideas. Several of the ideas we came up with came from them.

Marquand said it took a team of five artists about a year to complete the mosaics.

While some of the designs depict recognizable scenes like crashing waves and sunflowers, many are more abstract, featuring bold color patterns running in concentric circles. From Mayan-inspired designs in fiery reds and bright oranges to streaks of neon green and blue emboldened by an all-black background, Miller Park is now home to a permanent public art display.

Marquand said there is a divine reason behind some of the mural's designs.

“The basic idea really came about looking at religious paintings of halos behind people,” Marquand said. “A couple of them have conventional halo designs; everybody looks better with a halo behind them. That was the idea.”

Council member Patricia Byers was present at the park’s ribbon-cutting ceremony. She said that over the course of years, she saw Miller Park deteriorate. Being able to contribute to its revitalization, she said, is a point of pride.

“I am so proud of what this community did,” Byers said. “It’s a struggle really for all of our parks to stay in good condition, so to be part of a project that literally transformed this park back probably beyond its original beauty is amazing. We just couldn’t ask for anything more.”