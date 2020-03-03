Businesses are in operation on three out of the four former Tiger Mart properties.
It’s a welcome turn from the vacant eyesores the properties were when the city of Yakima purchased them for $1.1 million in 2014 and started working with the state Department of Ecology to clean up the properties.
Ecology had been in a lengthy dispute with Tiger Oil Corp., which owned and operated the Tiger Mart gas stations and convenience stores that once occupied the properties.
Tiger Oil Corp. purchased the properties and a bulk petroleum facility in 1987 and had received a $2.7 million insurance settlement for cleanup, which was started by the previous owner.
However, Tiger Mart got into a legal dispute with Ecology, arguing that the agency’s actions were excessive. The company closed the gas stations and convenience stores in 2001. The conflict continued as the vacant properties became targets for graffiti and other vandalism.
Some saw the city’s purchase as a bailout for Tiger Oil Corp., but Yakima City Council members back then decided it was better than leaving the commercial properties vacant.
The city was able to secure a few million dollars in grants and funds from its insurance company and Ecology to purchase and clean up the sites.
Bruchi’s, steel distributor
No further action is needed on two of the properties, at 5511 Summitview Ave. and 1606 E. Nob Hill Blvd., according to a report from Ecology.
The city sold the Summitview property for $311,111 to Summit & 56 LLC in May 2016. A Bruchi’s CheeseSteaks & Subs opened at the property late last year. GRQ Yakima LLC purchased the property late last month for $1.865 million.
(tncms-asset)7d5640ec-5ce8-11ea-a530-00163ec2aa77(0)(/tncms-asset)
Lawrence B Stone Properties LLC bought the former Tiger Mart property at 1606 E. Nob Hill Blvd. in April 2016 for $425,000. CWallA, a distributor of ceilings, walls and accessories, is located at the property.
CWallA is the distributor for SCAFCO Corp., a Spokane-based steel fabrication company that provides products for the agriculture and construction industries. Stone, the principal for the LLC that owns the property, is also president of SCAFCO Corp.
(tncms-asset)7f5a23ae-5ce8-11ea-95d8-00163ec2aa77(1)(/tncms-asset)
Vacant property, Roasters
The city and Ecology are still in the cleanup and monitoring process for the properties at 2312 W. Nob Hill Blvd. and 1808 N. First St. but they are coming along, said Joan Davenport, director of community development for the city of Yakima.
The city sold the property at 2312 W. Nob Hill Blvd. to Heyden Properties LLC in July for $325,000, according to records from the Yakima County Assessor’s Office. It’s the one property that’s still vacant.
The principal of the LLC is Wes Heyden, who is the owner of Roasters Coffee, a coffee shop with several locations in the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla.
The property still requires work, so the city of Yakima, Ecology and the new property owner will be working together to complete the cleanup process, Davenport said.
Enough work has been done, including the removal of contaminated soil, to make it ready for development. Groundwater monitoring on the site will continue, said Joye Redfield-Wilder, spokeswoman for the state Department of Ecology in Yakima.
Green State Coffee
The city of Yakima still owns one former Tiger Mart property at 1808 N. First St., which it is leasing to Green State Coffee. Bobby Glover, the owner of the coffee stand, was approached by the owner of The Hotel Y next door about opening a stand. Glover runs a coffee company, Thump Coffee, a roaster, bakery and coffee shop that has locations in Bend, Ore., and Denver. Thump also provides products for Green State Coffee.
(tncms-asset)7e5839c8-5ce8-11ea-8b45-00163ec2aa77(2)(/tncms-asset)
The stand opened in January.
Some work has been done on the property, but for the city to move forward — and qualify for grant funding — the city and Ecology need to finalize an agreement, Redfield-Wilder said.
While it may feel like a long road, the city of Yakima has made considerable progress in the last few years, considering there was little to no activity for some 20 years, she said.
“To have the city step in and make this much progress is really tremendous,” she said.
Davenport feels the city was right to take on the properties and their cleanup.
“It was risky, and it’s taken years to get here,” Davenport said. “But I think for economic development, for community benefit and public benefit, it was a good thing.”