Yakima County’s monthly unemployment rate set a record low in December, but the region still experienced major nonagricultural job losses year-over-year.
The county reported a 7.9% unemployment rate in December, compared to 8% for the same month in 2019, according to preliminary figures from the state Employment Security Department. Last month’s rate also was the lowest for the month since 1990, when Employment Security started tracking comparable data.
The unemployment rate is calculated by dividing the number of residents unemployed by the total number seeking work.
There were still more residents who were unemployed, year-over-year. In December, 10,982 residents were looking for work and without a job, a 6.8% increase from a year ago.
But the overall labor force increased, contributing to a lower unemployment rate compared to last year. The labor force was at 138,639 people in Yakima County, an increase of 7.5% from the prior year. The labor force was 128,962 in December 2019.
A total of 127,657 residents were employed last month, an increase of 7.6% from 118,684 employed in December 2019.
The increases in residents seeking work and securing employment are noteworthy considering that many businesses, namely restaurants and gyms, had to shut down or scale back operations due to new COVID-19 restrictions.
However, the current restrictions were far less severe for certain sectors, such as retail. And many industries deemed essential, such as agriculture, are operating.
Yakima County, however, continued to see massive nonagricultural job loss. Yakima County reported 83,900 nonagricultural jobs in December, 3,000 fewer jobs than in December 2019.
More than half of the county’s year-over-year job losses came from the leisure and hospitality sector, which would have included restaurants, which have been hit hard with recent COVID-19 restrictions. The sector reported 1,700 fewer jobs year-over-year.
Other sectors reporting sizable job losses include local government with 1,000 fewer jobs; manufacturing with 500 fewer jobs and construction with 300 fewer jobs.
However, a few sectors did see increases in jobs year over year including retail trade, transportation and professional and business services. All three sectors reported 300 more jobs each year over year.