Tim Gibson recalls the welcome he received when he came back from serving with a U.S. Navy construction battalion in Vietnam.
“We were met by the public screaming curses at us,” said Gibson, who now lives in Yakima.
But on Saturday, he said he finally received official recognition and gratitude for his service in Vietnam.
Gibson was one of 26 veterans, or their family members, who received a Vietnam War Veteran pin from U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse at the Yakima Convention Center. The ceremony was part of Newhouse’s Veterans Service Fair, where veterans could learn about services available to them.
Newhouse, a Sunnyside Republican who has done several pin presentations before, said it was an effort to rectify the poor treatment Vietnam veterans received when they returned home.
“It wasn’t the most popular war,” Newhouse said. “I was 13 years old in 1968, and I remember all the demonstrations, but you saw it first-hand when you came back.”
Unlike World War II veterans who came home to parades, Vietnam veterans were sometimes subjected to the ire of their fellow citizens who disagreed with the war and how the U.S. government was fighting it.
Newhouse said the pins were part of efforts to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the war. The commemoration began May 28, 2012, by proclamation of President Barack Obama and will continue until Nov. 11, 2025.
Veterans each received a lapel pin, certificate and a congressional challenge coin from Newhouse. Newhouse Press Secretary Amanda Fitzmorris said pins and certificates would be sent to five veterans who could not make the ceremony.
Gibson said he was grateful to be honored for his service, but he said it was also bittersweet as it brought back memories of his fellow sailors who were killed in the war.
Newhouse also received a pin from Alfie Alvarado, the state Department of Veterans Affairs director, in recognition of his service to veterans.
