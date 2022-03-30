The time-honored tradition of bright boxes, cheerful voices and green vests has returned: Girl Scout cookies are here again.
Yakima Valley Girl Scouts will be selling boxes of Lemon-ups, Trefoils, Do-si-dos, Samoas, Tagalongs, Thin Mints and Toffee-tastic cookies through April 17.
While cookie fans might be focused on securing their favorite treats, the sales effort is a leadership program for the Girl Scouts.
Scouts are learning essential business skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics, said Renee Smock, Chief Operating Officer of Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho.
Brittany Butler is Troop 1904 leader and service unit manager for the Yakima Valley. The unit has 130 Girl Scouts and selling cookies is a great experience for all of them, she said.
“They're learning math, they're learning communication, public speaking. You know, they’re learning so many things that I don't think people really see that, they just see the cookies,” she said.
Revenue from Girl Scout cookie sales goes back to the girls, said Brian Newberry, CEO of Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho.
“When you buy cookies from a girl in Yakima, you're helping that girl,” he said. “The proceeds from the sale help the girl directly, it helps her troop and it also funds all the programming that we do. It does not go to Girl Scouts headquarters. It all stays local.”
Troops decide how to participate in money earning activities, like providing for all girls in the troop so everyone gets to equally be involved in activities year-round. Girl Scout Sophia Cunningham of Ellensburg, 16, was selling cookies outside of the Rosauers in Yakima's West Valley on Saturday.
“There's different purposes we earn money, like for our troop to go on fun trips," she said. "We earn money selling Girl Scout cookies to go to camp.
“My favorite part about selling cookies all like the people are so nice. They say thank you and are oh so sweet. They give donations. It makes me feel like good.”
Scouting is a great opportunity for girls every week of the year, not just the few weeks they sell cookies, Butler said.
“Cookies are such a very small part of Girl Scouts,” she said. “The money that we raise from cookies, it supports the entire year and the entire troop. That's helping pay for patches or materials, outings and different things.”
Girl Scouts are thankful to the businesses in the Yakima Valley that allow them to sell in front of their buildings, Butler said.
Scouts will be out selling cookies weekday evenings and during the day on weekends. Spring break is April 4-8 for most area schools and the Scouts are planning some daytime sales during that time.
