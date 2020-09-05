Updated 1 p.m.: The Evans Canyon Fire burning between Naches and Ellensburg grew slightly to 73,868 acres overnight as crews continue worked through the night reinforcing fire lines, according to a news release from the Incident Management Team. Containment is at 20%.
Crews continued burnout operations in the Yakima River Canyon and on southern portions of the fire. Fire control lines were completed up to the top of Cleman Mountain as crews continue reinforcing fire breaks and mop-up, the release said.
Today crews will focus on securing the fire lines along the fire’s southern edge as well as structure protection. Firefighters continue to work on keeping the fire from spreading across the Yakima River in the canyon.
Evacuation notices in Yakima County were downgraded from level 3 (go now) to level 2 (be ready) on Friday, with the exception of the Yakima River canyon.
Meanwhile, some evacuation notices in Kittitas County have been downgraded from level 3 (go now) to level 2 (be ready) in the areas north of Umptanum Road and east of the Yakima River. Other areas in Kittitas County remain in level 3, the release said.
Evacuation status can be viewed on the Facebook page of the Yakima Valley Emergency Management and the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.
A total of 952 personnel are fighting the fire, with 22 hand crews, 121 engines, 10 bulldozers, two skidgines, 19 water tenders, helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft.
Updated 7 a.m.: Crews made significant progress Friday battling the Evans Canyon Fire burning between Naches and Ellensburg but are bracing for potentially troubling wind through the weekend.
Firefighters managed to carve lines in key areas and by Friday evening had 20% containment of the blaze that’s engulfed nearly 73,868 acres, or almost 115 square miles, since it started Monday afternoon. The cause is under investigation.
It has destroyed six homes, the same number of outbuildings and forced the evacuation of about 900 homes, along with road closures in Yakima and Kittitas counties.
“Overall, I feel like we’ve kind of turned a corner on this,” Fire Operations Chief Aaron Rowe said during Friday evening’s briefing.
But firefighters are bracing for wind events over the next three days that have the potential to push the fire beyond current breaks, he said.
“We haven’t got this thing yet,” he said. “We’re just trying to make sure we’ve got this thing in a good place for when the wind event hits.”
East winds that have the potential to push the blaze west are expected to begin (Saturday) and continue through Monday, said Incident Commander Bob Shindelar.
“And those winds will be quite strong for the three-day period,” he said. “It will be challenging to hold lines established.”
Containment lines
Crews have gained control of problem areas that flared up Thursday, Shindelar said.
Dozer lines have been cut around structures on the north end of the blaze Friday, and firefighters were expected to hold those lines overnight, he said.
Hand and dozer lines were carved northeast portions of the fire and into the entrance of the Yakima River as well, he said.
“Structures and private land near Canyon Road, those areas are looking very secure right now,” Shindelar said.
Crews do not want to see the fire jump the Yakima River in the canyon, where steep, difficult terrain would hamper progress, he said. One priority is to make sure the fire doesn’t get to Interstate 82.
Lines also have been established in the southeastern edge of the fire north of Naches as well as the southwest end near Cleman Ridge, he said.
Mop-up work and monitoring of that area was planned overnight, Shindelar said.
“We’re taking that slow and don’t want to lose that line we’ve established,” he said.
Evacuations, closures
State Route 821 through the Yakima River Canyon will remain closed through the weekend with the possibility of reopening Tuesday, said Horace Ward, operations director for Yakima County’s Office of Emergency Management.
He said local officials talked with the fire command team and fire departments and felt it was safe to allow people in Yakima County to return home.
“There’s still a significant threat in the area, and if conditions change and things get worse, there’s still potential we may need to re-evacuate,” he said. “But we’re hoping with all the good work these guys are doing, we won’t have to.”
Other road closures remain in effect, along with Level 3 evacuations in Kittitas County, he said.
The closure of State Route 821 remains partly due to the amount of fire equipment in the area, Shindelar said.
“We don’t want that fire to get east of the river so we have a large contingency of firefighting equipment on the east side so it doesn’t get out of our control,” he said.
As of Friday evening, there were about 750 firefighters in 17 crews, 10 dozers and several water tenders and aircraft battling the blaze, Shindelar said.
“This is the No. 1 priority for the Northwest,” he said.
However, he cautioned the public to be careful over the Labor Day weekend with fire as fire resources are limited in the region.
“Going into the holiday weekend could see additional fires,” he said. “You may see changes in aircraft assigned to us depending on the workload assigned to us.”
So far there have been no injuries or accidents to report while fighting the fire and COVID-19 initiatives are in place in fire camps, he said.