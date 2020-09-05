'We can't afford another significant fire'

Hundreds of firefighters and 21 aircraft have been called in to fight the Evans Canyon Fire north of Naches, which remains a top priority in Washington and Oregon, officials said a news conference Friday morning.

"We are doing everything we can, bringing every single resource from firefighters to aircraft on this," State Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz said. "It is the largest fire we have and we’re hoping it is going to be the last large fire this year.

"It starts with each one of us preventing fires from getting started."

Fire managers have brought in two Black Hawks from the National Guard, two CL-215 scooper planes from Montana, and 2 CL-415 scoopers from federal agencies, along with helicopters. At one point this week, some aircraft were diverted to douse a newly started fire elsewhere, and then brought back to the Evans Creek Fire, they said.

Franz emphasized anyone spending time outside this weekend should be careful to avoid creating any fire risks that could deplete limited resources. She said an unprecedented number of people are outdoors using public land because of the pandemic, and conditions are hot and dry.

"When I looked at the wind reports coming up for this weekend and early Monday, it is frightening," she said. Because of the massive resources needed to fight the Evans Canyon Fire, "we can’t afford another significant fire."

Wildlfire division manager Chuck Turley said of the 12 fire zones in Washington and Oregon, nine will be at high or extreme fire danger in the next two days and five of those will be at historic levels.

Joel Brumm, a public information officer on the fire, encouraged people to be careful. Even a RV dragging chains could spark a fire.

“It will be dry and we have fire resources that are tapped out,” he said.

-- Luke Thompson and Joanna Markell, Yakima Herald-Republic