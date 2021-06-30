Efforts to track Japanese beetles in Grandview were a little too successful this week.
The Washington State Department of Agriculture caught 415 of the insects Tuesday, the first day of checking traps placed near public schools in Grandview, according to a news release from the agency.
“Given the damage these beetles can do, finding so many beetles so quickly is definitely concerning,” Greg Haubrich, WSDA Pest Program manager said in a statement. “It further illustrates how important this year will be for determining how large of an infestation we have in Washington.”
The traps were set up near areas where a resident reported finding dozens of beetles on her roses last summer. The state trapped three Japanese beetles last year following that report.
Adult Japanese beetles are metallic green and brown and have little tufts of white hairs on their sides. They emerge from lawns or other soil and feed throughout the summer.
While roses are a favorite plant for Japanese beetles, they also feed on crops widely grown in the Yakima Valley such as hops, grapes, apples, cherries, corn, asparagus, peaches and grass.
“If these beetles become established in Washington, it will have serious impacts to gardens, parks, lawns, and agriculture,” the WSDA news release said.
Anyone who comes across a Japanese beetle should collect it, take a photo and submit a report. Japanese beetles do not bite or sting, and can be safely and easily collected, the WSDA said.
Visit agr.wa.gov/beetles to report suspected sightings, including the number of beetles with the report.
People can trap the beetles to protect their yards and gardens. Commercial traps are available at local farm and garden centers or can be purchased online. The agriculture department asks people to report all insects caught in traps.