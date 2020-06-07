Tensions flared briefly as a man revved up his engine trying to drown out a crowd of protesters across the street in front of the Selah Civic Center Saturday night.
The more than 150 people only yelled louder, eventually outlasting the driver with chants such as “Black Lives Matter,” “No Justice, no peace, no racist police” and “I can’t breathe.” The demonstration began at Selah High School and found much more support than opposition from drivers along First Street.
“There’s not many black people here, so it’s a huge deal to see support for us,” said 28-year-old organizer Courtney Hernandez, who graduated from Selah High before earning a bachelor’s degree at the University of Washington and a master’s in education at Heritage University. “It also means a lot because Selah people heard about this and they were very mad.”
After posting about the event on social media, Hernandez saw plenty of negativity and comments warning protesters to behave appropriately. She said the Selah Police Department denied her request for an escort, although multiple police vehicles drove by and even stopped briefly to watch along the march.
The mostly young, white crowd listened respectfully to Hernandez and four other speakers of color, including a local hip-hop artist who goes by Coaster. The 28-year-old Hispanic man said he experienced plenty of racism growing up in Selah, where he graduated with Hernandez.
“It’s so awesome to see so many young people out here because that’s really who we need to be getting at,” Coaster said. “It also sucks how much racism is still here.”
Heritage University professor Gloria Dance-Jones shared a short history of racism toward black people in America and Yakima’s J.P. Boyd spoke about the importance of recent protests. Finally, Pastor Don Davis from Yakima’s Bethel AME Church gave an impassioned speech that included 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence to recognize how long a police officer knelt on the neck of George Floyd to cause his death.
“If you come out here just to be seen you might as well go home,” Davis told a crowd that included a handful of older people and young children. “We have to be out here 24/7 every day of the week, holding up signs and holding them accountable and to end systemic racism.”
Vigil for black trans lives
A few hours earlier in Yakima, more than 30 people gathered for a vigil honoring black trans lives. Attendees brought flowers and candles burned in front of a poster featuring Marsha P. Johnson, a key black trans activist during the Stonewall Riots of 1969, Tony McDade, a black trans man killed by police last month in Florida, and others.
“All those riots really paved the way for all the rights we have now, so we’ve to remember them and also protect our new trans people and make sure they’re not outcasted,” Michael Morison said. “They’re the most vulnerable in our society.”
He joined Jordyn Jensen, both of whom are bisexual, at the solemn gathering. Jensen said even within the LGBTQ community, many people tend to ignore or fail to stand up for transgender rights.
Yakima Pride founding president Cristina Ortega said the organization wasn’t directly affiliated with Saturday’s vigil, but it tries to refer trans people to local resources. Planned Parenthood offers medical assistance and tries to improve acceptance of the LGBTQ community through its Youth Empowerment Program.