More than 100 people were participating in the search for a missing Seattle deputy fire chief near Cliffdell on Saturday.
Jay Schreckengost, 56, has been missing since Tuesday, when he went out to scout for elk, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.
Searchers found Schreckengost’s truck on a U.S. Forest Service Road north of State Route 410 in Kittitas County, Kittitas County sheriff’s Inspector Chris Whitsett. He and Kristin Tinsley, a public information officer for the Seattle Fire Department, said the effort is considered a rescue operation given Schreckengost’s extensive outdoors experience.
The search was centered about 3 miles north of Whistlin’ Jack Lodge on Saturday in rugged terrain. Conditions were rainy with some snow.
Searchers have used a Chinook helicopter from Joint Base Lewis-McChord and drones equipped with infrared cameras. Efforts include the Kittitas and Yakima county sheriff’s search-and-rescue teams, as well as volunteers from King, Snohomish, Pierce, Chelan and Klickitat counties. Seattle firefighters also are searching.
Anyone with information on Schreckengost’s whereabouts is asked to call Kittitas County’s dispatch center at 509-925-8534.
This story will be updated.
