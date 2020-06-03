Ivory Kimble, a 2019 Davis High School graduate, and Holly Mayer, who moved to the Yakima Valley from Colorado, joined a crowd of about 100 people in downtown Yakima on Wednesday evening supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and expressing anger at systemic violence. Both black, they said they appreciated the support in fighting inequality.
“Honestly, our police are not really protecting us at this time,” said Kimble, who held a sign that read "Judge me by my character not my skin." “We had three deaths, major ones — Brionna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and just recently George Floyd — this is what I’m out here standing up for.”
Both Taylor in Louisville and Floyd in Minneapolis were killed by police, while Arbery was shot by two white men who chased him down in a Georgia neighborhood. Their deaths have sparked outrage and protests throughout the nation.
Kimble and Andrew Krueger both led a steady stream of chants, including “Black Lives Matter” and “What’s his name? George Floyd!” Mayer said it presented a great opportunity for her 8-year-old daughter, Scarlet, to learn more about the country’s history and how it will affect her.
“I can remember back to when I was 5 years old, being told that I can’t play with the white girls because I’m not pretty enough and my skin is disgusting,” Mayer said.
Both she and Kimble said they’ve heard the N-word frequently, and Mayer said a white man used the slur on Tuesday while stalking her best friend on the Greenway. Even with a relatively strong black community at Davis, Kimble saw the racism he knows has always been present in America.
Davis teacher Patrick Molohon and his friend Bennett Ullom know they can’t understand what it’s like to feel that pain. Still, along with many other white protesters, they wanted to show support in silence and learn from others.
Silvia Leija organized a vigil to honor George Floyd on Saturday, which drew a small crowd despite heavy storms that knocked out power and downed trees. She said it’s important to stand in solidarity with the black community and argued the term “peaceful” shouldn’t be used for protests, whether in Yakima or Seattle.
“The only difference is that here the white PD isn’t shooting at us because it’s not a big crowd,” Leija said. “Most of these people here are white, of course they’re not going to shoot at us.”
Wednesday was the fifth night of protests in Yakima. Larger protests took place Sunday and Monday, with just a few people downtown on Tuesday.
Esmeralda Vasquez attended both Wednesday’s protest in Yakima and a much larger gathering Saturday in Seattle, where she joined friends on Interstate 5 at 3 p.m. That event began without conflict before police fired rubber bullets and tear gas to push back protesters, including Vasquez, who brought milk along to counter the chemicals.
No police could be seen around the Yakima protest, other than a few who drove by. One woman briefly stopped by to criticize the protesters, but she was quickly drowned out and driven away by impassioned “Black Lives Matter” chants.
Although protesters stood closer than the recommended 6 feet apart, nearly all of them wore masks and Leija said everyone seemed to understand the need to only interact with friends to reduce the risk of COVID-19. A supply of extra masks was available and given to at least two people who hadn’t brought their own.
Christina Reynoso, 38, said she helped organize the protest to ensure everyone stayed safe. But she emphasized the youth were leading the way and said she’s hopeful continued demonstrations will result in real change.
Kimble knows much work remains to be done for that to happen. Mayer said police need better education to recognize their inherent bias, suggesting it’s possible policies and attitudes could improve.
“I want to say yes, but at the same time I wouldn’t be surprised if it doesn’t,” Mayer said. “I don’t want to get my hopes up.”