More than 100 people gathered Sunday in downtown Yakima at a prayer vigil for Ukraine.
The vigil at Millennium Plaza, which organizers said came together in less than 48 hours, opened with a prayer and allowed a space for people to share a story, song or memory.
“Lots of people here have connections to Ukraine,” said Shane Moore, a Yakima pastor. “Though we are thousands of miles apart, we are together.”
Yakima City Council member Holly Cousens reflected on her family’s history during the vigil. She is Ukrainian and a second-generation American.
“It’s really sad that (my family) left at the time when they were slaughtering Ashkenazi Jews, and now Ukrainians are having to leave again,” she said during her speech.
She said she has family and friends who live in Kyiv.
“Whether the attacks are close or far, their homes are shaking,” Cousens said. “They’re hunkered down. It’s sad and terrifying.”
Her mother, Marlene Cousens, said she worries about the nearby countries.
“I really believe Putin will not be done unless he is stopped now,” she said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Cousens, wearing a “Ukrainian pride” shirt, said solidarity and peace were the key messages shared during the vigil. People in Yakima needed a place to express that message, she said.
“People are feeling anxious and want to do something to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine,” she said.
More than a dozen people shared personal stories or offered a prayer during the vigil. Among them was Natalya Kosevych, an exchange student from Donetsk, Ukraine, who is going to school in Yakima.
She said she was affected by past conflicts in Ukraine and has moved from city to city throughout her life. Now, nearly all of her friends and family have been affected by the war, she said.
“Thank you for your support and prayers,” she said. “Just thank you.”
The prayer vigil was organized by the Yakima Association of Faith Communities.
