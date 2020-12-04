New unemployment claims in Yakima County dropped from a week earlier but remained above 1,000 as the region continues to be impacted by recent restrictions to reduce COVID-19 infection and the seasonal drop in unemployment.
For the week ending Nov. 28, Yakima County reported 1,066 new unemployment claims, according to the latest figures from the state Employment Security Department released this week. Initial regular claims include those individuals filing for the first time or those filing due to a new employment event, such as a layoff.
Recent claim figures have dropped 19.2% from a week earlier. During that week, which ended on Nov. 21, there were 1,319 initial claims, the highest number since early May. That reflected the impact of new restrictions, including the prohibition of indoor dining and retailer capacity limits, that went into effect in mid-November.
Initial claims were much lower than in the spring, when the state was under a stay-at-home order, which led to more widespread business closures. Initial claims peaked during the last week of March when they were well above 4,100.
The recent rise in unemployment claims also reflects a lower level of agricultural employment. During the weeks ending Nov. 21 and Nov. 28, there were 302 claims and 192 claims respectively from those working in crop production, making it the industry with the most claims. Not surprisingly, claims from those working in food service and drinking places, which were greatly impacted by new restrictions, had the second highest number of claims with 170 and 132 claims on the weeks ending Nov. 21 and Nov. 28, respectively.
The number of continued claims, which involves those residents who continue to received unemployment benefits, has increased to its highest level since the end of September. For the week ending Nov. 28, there were 5,610 continued claim filings in Yakima County, an increase of 10.2%, or 517 claims from a week earlier.
Meanwhile, Yakima County residents continue to receive benefits through two unemployment insurance programs funded by the CARES Act, federal coronavirus relief legislation passed earlier this year.
There were 109 initial claims in Yakima County for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or PUA, during the week ending Nov. 28, a 44.4% decrease from a week earlier. The PUA program provides benefits for people who typically wouldn’t qualify for state unemployment benefits, such as self-employed workers.
There were 2,355 continued claims from Yakima County residents who continue to receive benefits through PUA.
There 158 initial claims in Yakima County for the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program during the week ending Nov. 28, a 37.5% decrease from the same period a week earlier. The PEUC program provides up to 13 weeks of additional unemployment benefits after the exhaustion of state unemployment benefits.
There were 2,126 continue claims from Yakima County residents who continue to receive benefits through PEUC.
Unemployment benefits through both PUA and PEUC are set to end on Dec. 26, the final full week of December, unless there are additional funds with the passage of a new federal coronavirus relief package. On Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed optimism about the passage by year’s end of a spending bill that would provide additional relief.