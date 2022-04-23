More road closures are planned as work continues on the Nelson Dam removal and replacement project.
Work scheduled next week includes pouring concrete for a new fish screen structure, according to a news release from the city.
South Naches Road at Powerhouse Road will be closed from 6 a.m., ending by 5 p.m. on the following dates:
• Wednesday, April 27
• Friday April 29
• Thursday, May 5
The work is weather- and equipment-dependent.
