More snow predicted for Yakima Valley; warm up for weekend

Another round of accumulating snow is expected for the Yakima Valley beginning Wednesday afternoon, overnight and into Thursday, but heavier snowfall is predicted to the north and east.
Rob Brooks, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Pendleton office, said the next storm system “could bring a little bit of everything” with snow, a rain/snow mix, then rain expected for Yakima County — in that order.
Forecasts predict snow beginning about 4 p.m. Wednesday in Yakima, continuing through 4 a.m. Thursday, then becoming a rain/snow mix during the day on Thursday, Brooks said. New snow totals of 2-4 inches are possible Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.
A high temperature of 37 is predicted in Yakima on Thursday, meaning the snow/rain mix may transition to all rain sometime during the day. Overall, there is a 90% chance of precipitation, the weather service predicts.
“We start to see warmer temperatures by Thursday and Friday, with highs in the upper 30s,” Brooks said. “That will help melt some of the snow.”
Rain is predicted Friday, mainly before 4 p.m. in Yakima, with partly to mostly sunny conditions expected on Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Highs are predicted in the mid- to upper-30s.
The forecast is similar for Ellensburg, with a bit more snow expected on Thursday as the switch to a rain-snow mix isn’t predicted until after 10 a.m.
Lower Valley communities can expect less snow and more rain than Yakima, with 1-3 inches of snow predicted in Sunnyside Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning, the National Weather Service said. A Friday high temperature of 43 is predicted in Sunnyside.
A winter storm watch has been issued for Wednesday evening through Thursday in north central, northeast and southeast Washington, with between 4 and 11 inches of snow possible in those areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.