A blast of winter weather that’s blanketed the Yakima Valley with several inches of snow is expected to back off Saturday night, with more snow in the forecast on Sunday and Monday.
A winter weather advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies in the forecast Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.
There’s a 70% chance of snow on Sunday, mainly after 5 p.m., with 1 to 2 inches possible. The same will hold on Monday, with a 70% chance of snow with less than a half inch possible.
The high on Sunday will be 26 degrees, with a high of 33 on Monday, rising to 42 degrees on Tuesday.
Travel impacts
The storm has made travel treacherous throughout the Northwest.
As of 5 p.m. Saturday, State Route 241 northeast of Sunnyside reopened. The roadway closed around noon due to drifting snow and limited visibility.