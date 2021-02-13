A blast of winter weather that’s blanketed the Yakima Valley with several inches of snow is expected to back off Saturday night, with more snow in the forecast on Sunday and Monday.
A winter weather advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies in the forecast Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.
There’s a 70% chance of snow on Sunday, mainly after 5 p.m., with 1 to 2 inches possible. The same will hold on Monday, with a 70% chance of snow with less than a half inch possible in Yakima.
The high on Sunday will be 26 degrees, with a high of 33 on Monday, rising to 42 degrees on Tuesday, the forecast says.
Travel impacts
The storm has made travel treacherous throughout the Northwest.
As of noon Saturday, State Route 241 was closed in both directions from milepost 14, 7 miles north of Sunnyside to milepost 26, near the intersection of 241 and State Route 24 due to drifting snow and limited visibility. There is not a detour for this closure but access for local residents near the closure points is being allowed, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Due to the weather related nature of this closure, an estimated time to open the highway is unknown.