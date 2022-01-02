Weather and transportation officials urge motorists to be cautious while driving with snow expected in the Yakima Valley through much of the week.
A winter weather advisory issued for Kittitas and Yakima counties remains in effect until 4 p.m. Monday. The National Weather Service issued the advisory at 4 p.m. Sunday in anticipation of 2 to 5 inches of snowfall.
There’s an 80% chance of snow early Monday, decreasing to about 50% later in the day, according to the National Weather Service.
On Tuesday, there’s a 60% chance of snow that drops to 30% overnight with a 90% chance on Wednesday and overnight before dropping to 60% Thursday, the weather service said.
Temperatures are expected in the low to mid-30s throughout the week with overnight lows in the low 20s, slightly warmer than weekend temperatures.
Meanwhile, the Washington State Department of Transportation is monitoring and updating mountain pass road conditions on its website. It urges motorists to slow down and drive with caution.
Snoqualmie Pass: Chains are required on all vehicles traveling in both directions accept those with all-wheel drive; oversized vehicles are prohibited. There was snow and ice on the roadway with poor visibility Sunday afternoon. Immediate updates can be found on Twitter.
White Pass: There were no restrictions Sunday afternoon. The roadway was wet with ice in some places.
Status Pass: Traction tires are advised and oversized vehicles are prohibited. The roadway was bare and dry Sunday afternoon.
