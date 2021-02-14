The Yakima Valley is now under a winter weather advisory that lasts until noon Monday.
The latest weather system moving through the region is expected to bring 3 to 5 inches of snow, with most of the accumulation coming late Sunday into the early hours Monday, said Ann Adams, assistant forecaster for the National Weather Service in Pendleton, Ore.
Snowfall is expected to continue in the Yakima Valley through Tuesday morning. The region will then get a break from snowfall before another system comes through Thursday, Adams said.
"Yes, I see snow likely again," she said. "It’s going to be another system that will come in and get to pretty much everyone.”
The region will remain cold, but temperatures will be higher than in previous days. The region’s temperature will dip to a low of 20 overnight Monday and reach a high of 32. The overnight temperature Tuesday is expected to drop to a low of 23 and reach a high of 39.
There will be even more storm activity in the Cascades' eastern slopes, which is now under a winter storm warning through 4 p.m. Tuesday. The region, which includes Interstate-90 at Snoqualmie Pass and Highway 410 and 12 toward Chinook and White passes, is expected to get upwards of 1 to 2 feet of snow.
“We’re looking for some heavy snow,” Adams said.