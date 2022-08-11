More people experiencing homelessness are taking advantage of shelters in Yakima County, according to the 2022 Point-In-Time survey.
The survey is conducted on a single day each year in counties across the nation. Yakima County’s Department of Human Services conducted the survey on Feb. 24.
The survey counted 670 people representing 554 households experiencing homelessness in Yakima County compared to 647 in 2021, an overall increase of 3.6%.
Of the total, 353 were staying in shelters or sanctioned encampments compared to the 253 counted in 2021, the survey showed.
Service providers last year speculated that many have shied away from shelters in fear of catching COVID-19.
“It’s nice to see that that’s started to swing back that way again,” said Yakima County Human Services Director Esther Magasis.
Lee Murdock, director of the Homeless Network of Yakima County, said some service providers expected the numbers of people sleeping on the streets to go up.
“The fact that we didn’t go up is astounding and I think that’s a testimony of the work the outreach workers are doing,” she said.
Union Gospel Mission increased its outreach from two to seven nights a week in effort to convince people to come off the streets, said Executive Director Mike Johnson.
“We super-ramped up outreach work,” he said. “At this point we’re getting one or two people each night who will get a ride back to the shelter.”
However, there are still lots of people living on the streets now compared to before the pandemic hit the area, Johnson said.
This year the survey counted 183 unsheltered people.
The number of unsheltered people shot up from 127 in 2020 to 192 in 2021.
Johnson said 2020 is the more normal benchmark.
“We’re really grateful to see a movement back into shelters and off the street but it’s still not where it was pre-COVID,” he said. “We’re certainly still recovering from that.”
The survey also revealed a majority of those experiencing homelessness — 68% — were homeless for the first time.
That trend has been visible the past three years. In 2020, the survey revealed 70% were in their first year of homelessness. Last year, 58% were in their first year of homelessness, according to past surveys.
There are many factors driving new people into homelessness, such as a shortage of affordable housing, inflation and the last year’s closure of the Savoy Apartments on West Yakima Avenue.
“That’s a big housing complex to lose overnight,” Magasis said.
But seeing the bulk of the homeless population experiencing homelessness for the first time may not be bad news, she said.
Having smaller percentages of people experiencing homelessness for two or more consecutive years means people are getting out of homelessness, Magasis said.
“What is standing out to me is we’re not getting a lot of people continuing to stay in homelessness, which means our programs and systems are working to get people back into housing,” she said.
