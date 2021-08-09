Although the Schneider Springs Fire near Nile is uncontained, more people and equipment have arrived and a new incident management team assumed command early Monday.
A total of 87 personnel are assigned to the blaze, according to a mid-afternoon update Monday, an increase from 30 on Sunday. The fire was started by a lightning strike 20 miles northwest of Naches on Aug. 3 and was discovered the next day.
Based on infrared flight data, the fire is at 4,133 acres, according to the update. That's lower than Sunday's estimate because of better mapping.
As of Monday morning, firefighters were battling the blaze with helicopters, five engines, two hand crews, three bulldozers and six excavators.
On Monday, dozers and heavy equipment were mainly focused on northern and eastern operations to maintain and scout for contingency lines, according to the update. In the south and west, crews were scouting and preparing for future suppression operations, it said.
Members of the Eastern Area Silver Incident Management Team arrived Sunday afternoon and assumed command of the fire at 6 a.m. Monday. Early Monday afternoon, Chief Ryan Clark of Nile-Cliffdell Fire & Rescue District 14 posted more information on Nile-Cliffdell Fire & Rescue's Facebook page.
Clark said the southeast flank of the fire — the Rattlesnake drainage heading toward Nile — had minimal movement, with the main heat positioned along the west and north flanks. That's moving toward the wilderness, and is good news for the recently arrived incident management team, he said.
"They can begin hitting that southeast flank hard and work on containment along the edge," Clark said of Eastern Fire Type 2 Team Silver. Though based out of the upper Midwest, the team has "solid Washington experience" as many members have fought fires in the Eastern Cascades over the last few fire seasons, he said.
"They are here to fight hard. They plan to take full advantage of the current weather pattern and gain ground before the heat returns later in the week," Clark wrote.
Another hot and potentially windy week looms in the Yakima Valley, with an excessive heat watch in effect from 1 p.m. Wednesday through 8 p.m. Sunday.
Evacuation levels didn’t change Monday and no structures were under immediate threat.
Crews continue to evaluate buildings in the area to determine which are at risk. Level 2 evacuation orders, meaning people should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice, have been issued for the Bumping Lake corridor, as well as for those living west of State Route 410, north of the Woodshed and south of Rock Creek Road.
People are asked to avoid the Bumping Lake area south to White Pass and east toward State Route 410. Rimrock Lake remains open to use, and State Route 410 is open.
Forest Service roads 1800, 1700, 1600 and 1500 are closed, as well as the forest area between State Route 410 and U.S. Highway 12.
Information on the fire is available at https://www.facebook.com/SchneiderSpringsFire and Inciweb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov.
People can sign up for Everbridge to get notifications. Yakima Valley Emergency Management and the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office provide updated information on their Facebook pages. They handle evacuation orders and information.
Visit https://wasmoke.blogspot.com/ for local air quality information.