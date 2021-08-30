Evacuation levels were reduced Monday morning on the Schneider Springs Fire, allowing more people to return home.
As of 8 a.m., the Bumping River Road area dropped from Level 3 (go now) to a Level 2 (get set). The area from the “Y” at U.S. Highway 12 and State Route 410 to Bumping River Road was lowered from a Level 2 to a Level 1 (be ready). U.S. remains at Level 1.
The fire was at 80,841 acres as of Monday morning, an increase of 1,900 acres, with 8% containment, according to a morning update from the fire incident team. A total of 764 people are assigned, with 17 crews, 54 engines, seven bulldozers, six aircraft and 25 pieces of heavy equipment.
A red flag fire warning was in effect through 9 p.m. on the eastern half of the fire area. The incident meteorologist is forecasting higher-than-normal winds for the entire fire area.
Several crews and engines that completed their structure protection work along 410 north of the fire area will be shifting to assist firefighters and engines holding and securing fire lines on Bethel Ridge, the morning report said. Crews continue to build containment lines along Bethel Ridge.
“Fire activity remains low on the northern perimeter and engines are continuing to patrol Bumping River Road, Cliffdell, Gold Creek, and the Nile community,” the report said.
National forest lands north of 410 are open, but parts of the forest between 410 and U.S. Highway 12 remain closed.
An air quality alert is in effect until noon Wednesday in Yakima County because of smoke from the fire. Smoke is expected to settle in valleys Monday night through Tuesday morning, as in past days.