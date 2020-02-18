Do you know what happened to Susan Libby Marable?

Susan Libby Marable was wearing a denim jacket, blue jeans, tan clogs with white soles and a single silver unicorn earring when last seen on April 23, 1991, according to her missing person profile on The Charley Project.

She was 34 years old when she disappeared and has scars on both upper arms, her neck and abdomen. She has a homemade tattoo of a star on her left hand between her thumb and index finger.

Marable's missing person case remains open with the Yakima Police Department. Those with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, are encouraged to contact the Yakima Police Department, Detective Division, at 509-575-6212, or Crime Stoppers Yakima County at 800-248-9980 or 1-800-222-TIPS.

Those with information may remain anonymous.