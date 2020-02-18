A rapist who abducted two women from downtown Yakima in 1990 and was later committed to a state facility for sexually violent predators died last week in Tacoma.
John L. Robinson, 68, died at 6 p.m. Feb. 10 at Tacoma General Hospital, said Chris Wright, a spokesman for the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services.
Robinson had been confined to the Special Commitment Center at McNeil Island — where the state detains people who are deemed sexually violent predators and have been civilly committed after their jail terms end — since December 1997, after serving six years in prison for the June 10, 1990, kidnapping and rape of Susan Libby Marable. He was also convicted in another kidnapping case.
“I’m glad that he’s gone. I was glad to find out. I’ve been waiting for that news. I knew it was coming,” said Marable’s youngest sister, Robyn Shortt-Peery of Boise, Idaho. Shortt-Peery said Robinson had cancer and other health issues.
“I don’t hate him, but I’m glad he’s gone because this is a chapter my family can close. We can finally close the door on that and be done with that,” she added. “Susan put him where he was ... and now he’s gone forever. He can’t ever hurt anybody ever again.”
“I feel for any family he has left, if they loved him, because it’s a loss to them. But to the rest of us, it’s not a loss.”
Marable, who grew up in Aberdeen and had worked as a nurse before becoming addicted to prescription drugs, was a prostitute in downtown Yakima when Robinson abducted her late that evening. He took her to a remote area, raped her and told her he was going to kill her, according to Shortt-Peery.
Bound at her ankles and wrists, Marable escaped Robinson the next morning. He had stopped and gotten out of the car for something, Shortt-Peery said. “Out of nowhere there were two men up on the side of the road. She managed to get the car door open while still bound with duct tape and flung herself out onto the ground and rolled, yelling to the two men.” They rescued Marable and took her to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.
“He had her all night long in that car. ... He choked her,” Shortt-Peery said. “How did she keep her head about her? Other than she had to have been praying and keeping herself focused. ... She saw these guys off the side of the road; she just took that opportunity.”
Robinson fled and was caught a few weeks later, and Marable testified against him. She didn’t tell her family because she was ashamed and frightened, Shortt-Peery said.
“Susan was so incredibly brave to have gone through a trial a few months later,” said her sister, who runs the Facebook page Justice for Susan Libby Marable. Robinson threatened Marable in open court “to break every bone in her face” and kill her family. In March 1991, Robinson was sentenced to six years for Marable’s rape and eight years for her kidnapping.
On April 23, 1991, Marable walked to the AM/PM convenience store on Yakima Avenue sometime between 7:30 and 9 p.m. She is still missing.
Robinson was set to be released in late December 1997, Shortt-Peery said. Authorities then civilly committed him to McNeil Island. He was there until Feb. 17, 2019, when he was released to live in the Tacoma area over the strong objections of Marable’s family members.
A little more than two months later, on April 22, Robinson was sent back to McNeil Island after violating the conditions of his release under the terms of an agreement approved by Yakima County Superior Court Judge Kevin Naught.
Shortt-Peery learned about Robinson’s death through a phone call. After she hung up, she spoke briefly to her sister, as she does from time to time. “Susan, he’s gone. He’s gone forever. It’s over for him. His story is over,” Shortt-Peery recalled saying.
She forgives Robinson “because hating him wouldn’t change what happened. It won’t bring Susan back,” said Shortt-Peery, who is driven to keep her sister’s story in the public eye. “I can’t let her be forgotten.”
“I just want to be sure people know what she did. Please know and be grateful that she did what she did,” Shortt-Peery said, noting that she and others believe Robinson had preyed on other women. “She had all the odds stacked against her. She was heroin-
addicted. She was alone. She was threatened. She had nothing to gain by testifying in court against this monster, but she did and the rest of us were the better for it.
“We’re the ones she protected; all the women out there were protected. Who’s to say who would be his next victim? It could be anyone. ... He could have gone on to rape and kidnap and kill other women. She could have taken the easy way out, but she didn’t.”
She misses her sister as much now as ever. Shortt-Peery encouraged others who have experienced a crime, or have information about one, to let authorities know. “If they know something or if they’re a victim, trust the process, find support for themselves,” she said. “It’s hard, but she did.”
Marable’s loved ones can now focus on finding her. “That’s how we look at it,” Shortt-Peery said.