Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic has been waiting since June to decide whether to charge an 18-year-old driver in a fatal alcohol-related crash near Cowiche.
Standing in his way is the lack of a blood test showing whether the driver was legally intoxicated at the time of the crash, which left 23-year-old Dylan Dietrich dead. The test is stuck in a monthslong backlog of cases at the Washington State Patrol’s toxicology laboratory.
Until the test comes in, the case sits in limbo and, Brusic said, fuels speculation about how his office is handling the case.
“I’m frustrated,” Brusic said. “It has frustrated our work, our ability to charge cases out.”
A State Patrol spokesman said the lab has been struggling to work through an increased caseload that can be attributed in part to recreational marijuana legalization. Officials are trying to reduce the backlog by sending some tests to private labs, employing temporary scientists and lobbying the Legislature for additional money for expanded facilities and staff.
“No one is served well by delays,” State Patrol spokesman Chris Loftis said.
Locally, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said some tests are being sent to private labs so his office can more quickly issue death certificates to grieving families.
Established in 1963, the state toxicology laboratory performs drug and alcohol tests for police agencies and coroners throughout the state, according to the State Patrol. It also will analyze suspected drugs seized by troopers and local police.
In 2012, the lab handled 10,900 cases, Loftis said. That was the same year that voters approved Initiative 502, which legalized the manufacture, processing, sale and recreational use of marijuana.
Since then, the number of cases handled by the lab has increased to 15,676 in 2018, the most recent number Loftis had.
Also adding to the backlog is an increase in synthetic drugs and opioids, including fentanyl, that have to be analyzed by the state lab.
“The presence of novel opioids means we have to dedicate time to creating new methods capable of identifying the new drugs,” Loftis said.
And that means the time to process lab reports has increased — from three weeks to about a year, Loftis said.
The lab has 34 full-time employees, Loftis said, including 14 toxicologists. WSP has been able to get funding for four additional scientists on a temporary basis, Loftis said.
Brusic said the Washington Association of Prosecuting Attorneys has joined the State Patrol in lobbying the state for more money to help relieve the backlog, both in hiring more scientists and expanding the laboratory facilities.
“(WAPA’s) goal as an organization is to get it down to 20-30 days,” Brusic said. “It’s a big deal for us.”
Loftis said State Patrol officials empathize with the concerns. Delays in returning reports means that people suspected of drunken driving are continuing to drive until charges are filed, potentially putting people in danger. Likewise, it hobbles a defendant’s efforts at mounting a legal defense, he said.
State Patrol officials are seeking $5 million, which would go toward enlarging the lab facilities to accommodate additional staff, equipment and evidence storage. He said similar measures have been implemented to address a backlog of sexual assault kits. The goal is to make the temporary staff members permanent, he said, as well as bring in additional scientists.
He said recruiting scientists is a challenge, as it is a competitive field and the state only looks for the best of the best.
“They have to be right 100% of the time,” Loftis said. “They can’t be 99.999-something right, or (the evidence) will get thrown out.”
In the meantime, Loftis said some tests are being sent to outside labs in an effort to relieve some of the strain on the system.
Brusic and Curtice said they also use outside tests when results are needed quickly, but for some cases that’s not the best option. If prosecutors use an outside lab, Brusic said the county has to pay to fly in and house the scientist as a witness, a greater expense than having a state scientist testify.
Curtice said that in his experience, the wait at the state crime lab has gotten better recently, where he can get some results back in two to three months. But even that can be too long for a family that is waiting for him to fill out a death certificate.
“If the death certificate is pending (because the cause of death has not been determined), the insurance companies won’t honor it,” Curtice said.