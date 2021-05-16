Cecelia Villaneuva’s family hosted her quinceañera, or fiesta de quince años, on Oct. 30, 1971. The event celebrates a girl’s 15th birthday and marks the transition to womanhood.
With the help of her mother, Maria Elena Trevino-Villanueva, Cecelia donned a layered hoop skirt, an elaborate white dress, pearl tiara and long lace veil for Mass in Granger and the ball to follow in Toppenish. A Seattle photographer named Irwin Nash, who spent a lot of time in the Lower Yakima Valley documenting the labor and lives of farmworkers, took several outdoor portraits of Cecelia in her quinceañera finery the following summer, along with photos of Cecelia and her mother. They wanted to wait until it was warmer for outdoor photos.
For decades, Cecelia and her mother weren’t identified in the photos in the Irwin Nash collection at Washington State Libraries in Pullman. They are among around 10,000 photos Nash made from 1967-76 of migrant labor in the Yakima Valley. During that time, he got to know many families in the Valley.
The Yakima Herald-Republic published some of the photos on April 18. A son and daughter of Cecelia Villaneuva Castro identified her as the young woman in the quinceañera photos. The stories highlighted work by WSU curators and students to identify people and places in Nash’s images and digitize the entire collection.
“We got so many messages that my mom was on the front page of the newspaper,” said her son, Joel Castro of Granger. He and his sister, Jessica Castro-Whitman of Richland, identified her and Whitman identified their grandmother, who died in November 2012.
With new information, those working with the collection were able to change the description of the photo from a bride without a name to one accurately titled “Cecelia Villaneuva is wearing her quinceañera dress” with specific details about her outfit.
Cecelia was the only girl in her immediate family who had a quinceañera, she said. After Mass and a buffet luncheon at what was then St. Patrick Catholic Church in Granger (now Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish), people went to La Puerta Negra (The Black Door) meeting hall in Toppenish for the ball that evening.
“My escort was my husband, Juan. At the time he was my boyfriend,” said Cecelia Castro, who is 64. They met when she was in sixth grade at Roosevelt Elementary in Granger. They started dating when she was in ninth grade and married on June 19, 1975.
Nash was a kind person and very giving, Castro said. Many people he photographed in the Lower Valley were friends.
“We used to work in the fields. I remember the last day I worked (in the fields) was my wedding day,” she said. “(Nash) didn’t want us to work in the fields. ... We had to get up at 4:30 in the morning, be back home by 7, take a shower and get to school. He was really concerned about that.”
Digitizing the photos
Lipi Turner-Rahman, manager of the Kimble Digitization Center at WSU Libraries in Pullman, is overseeing digitization of Nash’s photos. Student workers have uploaded 7,418 images, with about 2,500-3,000 more to process, Turner-Rahman said. The entire collection should be online by the end of July, she said.
Nash, who still lives in Seattle, was an independent photographer working with migrant labor rights groups. He sold the collection to the university in April 1991.
Most of the images came to WSU on more than 300 individual sets of film strip negatives and corresponding contact print proof sheets with as many as 36 images each, according to a collection description.
Until 2020, only 100 of the images were available for viewing online. Laura Solis of Seattle, who grew up in the Lower Yakima Valley in a family of farmworkers, began going through those images in early 2020 as she and her partner, Mike Fong, researched an aspect of her family history and discovered them. She shared some images on social media, which prompted relatives and friends to identify people in those photos. Thanks to a grant and donations, WSU student workers began digitizing more photos last summer.
Identifying people, places
Seattle writer Sandeep Kaushik wrote about it earlier this year in an article on the Post Alley website. Efforts to identify people have picked up speed ever since, with several other print and online publications highlighting the collection.
Turner-Rahman recently created the Nash Photo Collection Facebook group to help identify the people, places and stories featured in the Nash collection. Several people alerted Joel Castro and his two siblings through Facebook Messenger about the quinceañera photo of their mother in the paper and tagged them on Facebook, he said.
Castro has viewed more of the photos, which portray everyone from famed labor leader and civil rights activist Cesar Chavez to farmworkers to children and teens with their friends. Nash also photographed everyday scenes like a 7UP truck, a friendly dog, the interiors of buildings and a band performing in a Toppenish tavern.
Some of the most striking images show demonstrations and labor activists, including Chavez, leading and supporting Valley farmworkers in their fight for better pay and working conditions, adequate housing and more.
“I know my mom’s family were really big into the boycotting and all that stuff. I’ve seen pictures from back in the day, because my uncle has a bunch of them,” Joel Castro said. “When these started coming out, it was really cool to see them.”
Identifications are happening every week in the Facebook group as more photos are shared, people are tagged and respond with names, recollections or other information. Turner-Rahman has also been getting inquiries from community members who aren’t on the Facebook page but learned about the photos from relatives or print media.
“We are slowly going through and updating the descriptions on photos people have commented on,” she said, noting those working on the project can always add to photo descriptions as they receive more information.
Another early success identifying individuals involved a photo captioned as “a group of agricultural workers in Sunnyside” when the first stories ran in the Yakima Herald-Republic on April 18. The title is now ”The Garcia family and friends, 1968.”
It shows the Garcia family and two friends working in an asparagus field. They are John and Albert Garcia; Art Ramirez, a friend of the Garcia sons; Teresa Garcia-Puente; Andres Garcia; Andres Garcia Jr.; Gracie Garcia and Yolanda Garcia. All were identified by Marcy Vidaurri on April 18.
Others recently identified in photos shared in the Facebook group include Mary Irene Villanueva as a young girl, Robert Moreno and his son Robert Jr. tossing a football, Vicente Castro and Loreto Jennings, the cook from the Granger Migrant Day Care Center.
Selena Cardenas of Granger is among those in the group who has helped identify people and flag them or relatives. It’s personal for her as well — Cecelia Villaneuva Castro is married to her mom’s brother. And the woman highlighted in the title of Kaushik’s article is Cardenas’ great-aunt. That woman, Elisa Elizondo, still lives in Granger.
“(Solis) is my cousin. I saw that she shared the (story) link,” Cardenas said. “We sat here one night and we started going through all the photos. I just recognized all those people; it’s so cool,” she said. “I recognized my uncles and my aunts. I was sending these pictures to people (with) ‘Oh this is you!’”
“These pictures are way before my time, but I recognize so many of my family,” she said.