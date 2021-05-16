Can you identify people and places in the Nash photos?

Lipi Turner-Rahman, manager of the Kimble Digitization Center at WSU Libraries, seeks the public’s help to identify people and places in the photos. She launched a Facebook group, Nash Photo Collection, to help in that effort.

To browse the photos, visit https://content.libraries.wsu.edu/digital/collection/nash/search.

If you have information about any of the photos, ask to join the Facebook group or email Turner-Rahman at ilipi@wsu.edu or call her office at 509-335-4849.