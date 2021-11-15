People might see more military aircraft flying between Joint Base Lewis-McChord and the Yakima Training Center over the next month as part of a training exercise.
Army units from Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct combined aviation training with AH-64D Apache helicopters from the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force in and around western and central Washington as part of an annual bilateral training exercise at the Yakima Training Center, according to a news release.
The exercise is scheduled from from today through Dec. 17.
Public queries or comments about noise may be directed to JBLM Public Affairs through its website.
