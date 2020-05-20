Farmers markets in Ellensburg and downtown Yakima plan to open for the first time this weekend.
The markets will look considerably different than in the past with no craft vendors and a host of new safety measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Shoppers should bring a list of items and try to spend as little time in the market as possible.
Ellensburg's market will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Downtown Yakima Farmers Market is scheduled to run at the same time on Sunday.
The Yakima Farmers Market at Valley Mall in Union Gap opened for the season on May 10. It also takes place on Sundays.