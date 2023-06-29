More resources from around the region have been called in on a wildfire burning at Roza Creek in the Yakima River Canyon between Yakima and Ellensburg.
A Type 3 firefighting team will take command of the fire from local crews Thursday morning. The fire is in the Roza Creek area, west of the Yakima River.
The Northwest Interagency Coordination Center listed the fire at 600 acres on Thursday morning.
The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office issued Level 1 (get set) evacuation notices in the area of Roza View Drive and Burbank Creek Road on Wednesday night. The fire is to the west, across the Yakima River from this area. Residents should stay alert to changing conditions and make preparations to leave the area if conditions worsen, the sheriff’s office said.
Most of the land in the area is managed by the state Department of Natural Resources and the Bureau of Land Management.
“This is a popular area for recreation, especially around the holidays,” the Southeast Washington interagency team said in a message Wednesday night. “We are asking the public to please stay away from these areas for your own safety.”
Currently there is no plan to close recreation areas on the river, or the campgrounds east of the Yakima River. Anyone planning to recreate in those areas should be aware the areas is under a Level 1 evacuation notice, the team said.
Firefighting aircraft and equipment will be operating in the area Thursday.
Currently there is no threat to homes or businesses, the announcement said.
The cause of the fire has not been confirmed by fire officials. There was lightning in the area on Tuesday night when the fire started.
