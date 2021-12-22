More free at-home COVID-19 tests are available in Yakima County

Yakima County residents have more places to get free, at-home COVID-19 tests, and people can report positive results from at-home tests through Washington’s exposure notification app.
The rapid tests are available for free at organizations throughout Yakima County, the Yakima Health District announced in a news release Wednesday.
People should call ahead to check hours and availability, and then go pick up the tests, the release said.
The tests are available at the following locations:
- Union Gospel Mission in Yakima, 509-248-4510, 1300 N. First St.
- Madison House Youth Center in Yakima, 509-457-3370, 302 S. Fourth St.
- Yakima Central Library in Yakima, 509-452-8541, 102 N. Third St.
- Buena Community Library in Buena, 509-865-2298, 801 Buena Road.
- Wapato Community Library in Wapato, 509-877-2882, 119 E. Third St.
- Mabton Community Library in Mabton, 509-894-4128, 415 B St.
- Community Chest Food Bank in Toppenish, available beginning Thursday, 509-865-5311, 4 N. B St.
- La Casa Hogar in Yakima, 509-457-5058, 106 S. Sixth St.
- Nuestra Casa in Sunnyside, 509-839-7602, 906 E. Edison Ave.
Yakima County residents can still order tests for free home delivery online at sayyescovidhometest.org, but those tests are expected to run out by the end of the week, the release said.
“We have seen incredible success so far with many families having already placed their orders online,” YHD public health partnership director Lilian Bravo said in the news release. “Even so the Yakima Health District remains committed to providing a variety of options to make these kits available to all of our community members.”
Results from at-home tests can’t be used in an official capacity for work, school or events, but they can be used to reduce the spread of COVID-19, health officials said. People who receive a positive at-home test should schedule a PCR test at a testing center to confirm it. In the meantime, they should isolate themselves from friends and family.
Exposure notifications
People who get a positive result from an at-home COVID-19 test can now notify others of potential exposure on WA Notify, a free smartphone tool.
People who test positive at home can request a verification code on the app by requesting to share the result and indicating that they need a code, the Washington state Department of Health said in a news release.
The app will ask for the user’s phone number and positive test date, the release said. No personal or location information is shared.
When a user enters their verification code, other WA Notify users who have been near them within the last 14 days will be anonymously alerted. Users should then contact the state COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127 and press # to report the positive result from an over-the-counter test, the release said.
Those who receive a positive test result from a laboratory automatically receive verification codes for positive tests reported to the state, the news release said.
