Yakima County sheriff’s deputies got help from the state in the search for a 61-year-old West Valley woman who has been missing since Friday.
Forty skilled searchers, along with eight dog teams, members of the Civil Air Patrol and two drones joined the search Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, for Terrie Berglund-Dallman, sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said.
Berglund-Dallman, who has Parkinson’s disease, was last seen Friday, Schilperoort said. At that time, Berglund-Dallman was wearing a gray/pink sweatshirt, jeans and black muck boots, according to the sheriff’s office.
One of the sheriff’s patrol dogs, K-9 Simcoe, found a sock and a bamboo stick in the search area off the far end of Tieton Drive, Schilperoort said, as well as bare footprints.
Deputy Kyle Cameron, coordinator of Yakima County Search and Rescue, put in a call to the state Emergency Operations Center for additional experienced searchers Tuesday, Schilperoort said.
In addition to the search teams, the American Red Cross is providing food and water for the searchers, Schilperoort said.
Searchers were planning to search until they either find her or until dark on Wednesday, and then resume on Thursday, he said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 509-574-2500.
