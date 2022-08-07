Containment of the Cow Canyon Fire climbed to 20% Sunday morning as firefighters continue to keep a close eye on weather conditions for Monday and Tuesday.
A heat advisory is in effect for the Yakima and Kittitas valleys, among several other areas, from noon Monday to 11 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Pendleton, Ore. Temperatures of up to 106 degrees are expected, the weather service said.
Higher temperatures are a concern, along with drier conditions. A warming and drying trend is settling into the, area, with humidity dropping into the teens, fire officials reported in a Sunday morning update. There is also a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 p.m. Tuesday.
As of Sunday morning, the Cow Creek fire is at 4,633 acres and 20% containment. Fire crews and dozers continue to construct fire lines to secure the perimeter, and mop-up operations have begun on some areas of the fire, authorities said. A helicopter is assigned for water drops, and other local aircraft are available as needed for active areas of the fire.
But fire behavior may increase due to higher temperatures and lowering humidity, officials said, with potential for torching and short-range spotting. Scattered interior unburned islands will continue to burn.
The Cow Canyon Fire started at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday in the BBQ Flats area in the Wenas Wildlife Area. Two primary homes, one cabin and 11 outbuildings were confirmed destroyed Wednesday. Another 50 structures are threatened. The cause of the fire is still unknown.
Fire activity decreased Saturday around the northwestern perimeter as smoldering and creeping fire moved into remaining areas of unburned fuel inside the fire containment lines, according to the Central Washington Fire Information Facebook page. Helicopters and fixed-wing scooper aircraft provided water drops on the northeast perimeter, knocking down a spot fire.
More resources arrived to help with mop-up operations Saturday. On Sunday, firefighters planned to secure the fire line in the Mud Flat area and construct more direct fire control lines along the northwestern perimeter to secure that portion of the fire. Around the remaining fire perimeter, fire crews would continue to mop up and patrol, looking for any remaining hot spots.
Evacuation orders remain the same. A mandatory Level 3 evacuation order is in effect for the area within 1.5 miles of the intersection of Maloy and North Wenas roads, while a Level 2 evacuation order is in place from Wenas Lake to the border between Yakima and Kittitas counties, according to Yakima Valley Emergency Management. A Level 2 order means people in the area need to be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice.
In Kittitas County, a mandatory evacuation order for all residents south and west of Umptanum and Shuskin roads, including Overlook Road, Coyote Run, Long Tom Canyon Road, Durr Road and Wenas Road, remains in effect.
A Level 2 evacuation notice remains in effect for the roads south of Manastash Road and west of Umptanum Road, including Mellergard, Cove, Orrion, Mitchell and Strande roads, Blazing Sky, Cove and Victory lanes, Aspen Drive and Manastash Canyon (north and south of the road).
The Wenas Wildlife Area, the Manastash Trail and the Umptanum Falls Trail are closed, the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office said.
Northwest Incident Management 12 is overseeing the Cow Canyon Fire and the Vantage Highway Fire. A virtual community meeting about the two fires took place Saturday evening and can be viewed on the Central Washington Fire Information Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cwafireinfo.
Vantage Highway Fire update
Firefighters continue to make progress on the Vantage Highway Fire, which started around noon Monday five miles west of Vantage. It was 60% contained Sunday morning and up to 31,000 acres, according to updated information on the fire information website InciWeb.
On Saturday, firefighters patrolled for flareups and continued to mop up to fully extinguish any remaining hot spots smoldering or creeping near the fire perimeter. The fire is fully secured along the southern, eastern and northern perimeters, authorities reported.
Firefighters planned to patrol Sunday to identify and extinguish any remaining hot spots along the western fire perimeter, they said. And thanks to decreasing activity on the Vantage Highway Fire, some resources there have been reassigned to the Cow Canyon Fire. It also allows some fire crews to be demobilized to rest and refurbish their equipment to be ready to assist other fires in the region.
Vantage Highway is open. The Quilomene and Whiskey Dick wildlife area units within the L.T. Murray Wildlife Area are temporarily closed to protect public safety during the Vantage Highway Fire.
