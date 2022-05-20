Yakima County commission and legislative races filled out with additional candidates as filing closed Friday.
Yakima residents Tony G. Sandoval and Dulce Gutierrez, both running as Democrats, entered the race for Yakima County Commissioner District 2.
Gutierrez is a former Yakima City Council member. She served one term in District 1 from 2015-19 and didn’t run for reelection.
Sandoval unsuccessfully pursued a seat on the Yakima City Council in 2015, 2017 and 2021 after a failed 2014 run at the U.S. House.
They’re up against Republican Kyle Curtis who filed earlier in the week. Commissioner Ron Anderson is not seeking reelection to the office.
Also on Friday, Steven L. Saunders, a Republican from Wapato, joined incumbent LaDon Linde in the race for the District 3 commission seat.
Commissioner districts in Yakima County have been reconfigured and all three seats are on the ballot because of a voting rights lawsuit. As a result of those changes, only the District 1 commissioner office is up for a full four-year term in 2022. In Districts 2 and 3, candidates are running for a two-year term.
Legislative offices
Some area legislative races also saw some added competition by Friday evening.
Republican Ron Fode of Moses Lake filed for the District 13 state representative in Position 1, where incumbent Tom Dent had already filed earlier in the week.
Laurene Contreras of Wapato joined the race for District 14 state representative in Position 1. She stated no party preference. She’ll face incumbent Chris Corry for the seat.
District 14 saw two challengers join incumbent Gina Mosbrucker in the race for the Position 2 seat. Yakima business owner and attorney Liz Hallock filed, stating no party preference, and Independent Chris Faison also filed.
In District 15, Republican Nikki Torres of Pasco challenged incumbent Jim Honeyford in the race for state Senate.
The total number of filings as of Thursday evening was 242 candidates for 163 offices. A full list of candidate filings, including precinct committee officers, can be found on the Yakima County election office’s website.
The primary election is Aug. 2 and the top two candidates — regardless of party affiliation — advance to the November general election.
Candidates who have filed:
U.S. Congressional District 4
Dan Newhouse, Doug White, Corey Gibson, Benancio Garcia III, Jacek Kobiesa, Jerrod Sessler, Loren Culp, Bradley Kippert.
Secretary of State
Julie Anderson, Steve Hobbs, Bob Hagglund, Keith L. Wagoner, Tamborine Borrelli, Mark Miloscia, Kurtis Engle, Marquez Tiggs
Legislative District 13, State Senator
Judy Warnick
Legislative District 13, State Representative, Position 1
Tom Dent, Ron Fode
Legislative District 13, State Representative, Position 2
Alex Ybarra
Legislative District 14, State Representative, Position 1
Chris Corry, Laurene Contreras
Legislative District 14, State Representative, Position 2
Gina Mosbrucker, Liz Hallock, Chris Faison
Legislative District 15, State Senator
Jim Honeyford, Nikki Torres
Legislative District 15, State Representative, Position 1
Bruce Chandler
Legislative District 15, State Representative, Position 2
Bryan Sandlin
Yakima County Commissioner, District 1
Amanda McKinney
Yakima County Commissioner, District 2
Kyle Curtis, Tony G. Sandoval, Dulce Gutierrez
Yakima County Commissioner, District 3
LaDon Linde, Steven L. Saunders
Yakima County Assessor
Jacob C. Tate
Yakima County Auditor
Charles Ross
Yakima County Clerk
Mischa Venables, Billie Maggard, Debra Delatorre
Yakima County Coroner
Marshall Slight, James Curtice
Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney
Joseph A. Brusic
Yakima County Sheriff
Robert C. Udell
Yakima County Treasurer
Ilene Thomson
State Supreme Court, Justice Position 1
Mary I. Yu
State Supreme Court, Justice Position 5
Barbara Madsen
State Supreme Court, Justice Position 6
G. Helen Whitener
Yakima County District Court Judge, Position 1
Gary Hintze, Wes Gano
Yakima County District Court Judge, Position 2
Brian Sanderson
Yakima County District Court Judge, Position 3
Donald Engel
Yakima County District Court Judge, Position 4
Alfred G. Schweppe
