Official filing week ended Friday, with more candidates putting in their names for local, state, federal and judicial offices.
There will be a three-way race for a Yakima County commissioner seat, and most local lawmakers will face opponents.
Two candidates for governor are from Yakima. Local attorney and businesswoman Liz Hallock filed as a Green party candidate. Raul Garcia filed as a Republican. Garcia is an emergency department physician in the Tri-Cities, with a medical clinic in Yakima.
Here’s a list of who filed for each seat as of 6 p.m. Friday. A star notes the candidate is an incumbent.
Yakima County Board of Commissioners
- District 1: Vicki Baker-R, Amanda McKinney-R, Cindy O’Halloran-No party preference
- District 2: Ron Anderson-R
U.S. House of Representatives
- District 4: Dan Newhouse-R, Douglas McKinley-D, Tracy Wright-R, Ryan Cooper-Libertarian, Sarena Sloot-R, Evan Jones-Independent
Legislative District 13
- House Position 1: Tom Dent-R, John Malan-D, Eduardo Castañeda-Díaz-D
- House Position 2: Alex Ybarra-R
Legislative District 14
- Senator: Curtis King-R
- House Position 1: Chris Corry-R, William Razey-Education, Tracy Rushing-D
- House Position 2: Gina Mosbrucker-R
Legislative District 15
- House Position 1: Jack McEntire-D, Bruce Chandler-R;
- House Position 2: Jeremie Dufault-R, AJ Cooper-D
Legislative District 16
House Position 1: Mark Klicker-R, Frances Chvatal-R
- House Position 2: Carly Coburn-D, Skyler Rude-R
Senate: Bill Jenkin-R, Danielle Garbe Reser-D, Perry Dozier-R
Judicial seats
- Court of Appeals, Division 3, District 3, Position 1: Rebecca Pennell
Yakima Superior Court Judge
- Department 1: Kevin Naught
- Department 2: Elisabeth Tutsch, Bronson Faul
- Department 3: Jeff Swan, Douglas Federspiel
- Department 4: Scott Bruns, Blaine Gibson
- Department 5: David Elofson
- Department 6: Ruth Reukauf
- Department 7: Gayle Harthcock
- Department 8, Richard Bartheld
The primary election is Aug. 4, with the general election following on Nov. 3.