Official filing week ended Friday, with more candidates putting in their names for local, state, federal and judicial offices.

There will be a three-way race for a Yakima County commissioner seat, and most local lawmakers will face opponents.

Two candidates for governor are from Yakima. Local attorney and businesswoman Liz Hallock filed as a Green party candidate. Raul Garcia filed as a Republican. Garcia is an emergency department physician in the Tri-Cities, with a medical clinic in Yakima.

Here’s a list of who filed for each seat as of 6 p.m. Friday. A star notes the candidate is an incumbent.

Yakima County Board of Commissioners

  • District 1: Vicki Baker-R, Amanda McKinney-R, Cindy O’Halloran-No party preference
  • District 2: Ron Anderson-R

U.S. House of Representatives

  • District 4: Dan Newhouse-R, Douglas McKinley-D, Tracy Wright-R, Ryan Cooper-Libertarian, Sarena Sloot-R, Evan Jones-Independent

Legislative District 13

  • House Position 1: Tom Dent-R, John Malan-D, Eduardo Castañeda-Díaz-D
  • House Position 2: Alex Ybarra-R

Legislative District 14

  • Senator: Curtis King-R
  • House Position 1: Chris Corry-R, William Razey-Education, Tracy Rushing-D
  • House Position 2: Gina Mosbrucker-R

Legislative District 15

  • House Position 1: Jack McEntire-D, Bruce Chandler-R;
  • House Position 2: Jeremie Dufault-R, AJ Cooper-D

Legislative District 16

House Position 1: Mark Klicker-R, Frances Chvatal-R

  • House Position 2: Carly Coburn-D, Skyler Rude-R

Senate: Bill Jenkin-R, Danielle Garbe Reser-D, Perry Dozier-R

Judicial seats

  • Court of Appeals, Division 3, District 3, Position 1: Rebecca Pennell

Yakima Superior Court Judge

  • Department 1: Kevin Naught
  • Department 2: Elisabeth Tutsch, Bronson Faul
  • Department 3: Jeff Swan, Douglas Federspiel
  • Department 4: Scott Bruns, Blaine Gibson
  • Department 5: David Elofson
  • Department 6: Ruth Reukauf
  • Department 7: Gayle Harthcock
  • Department 8, Richard Bartheld

The primary election is Aug. 4, with the general election following on Nov. 3.

Reach Lex Talamo at ltalamo@yakimaherald.com or on Twitter: @LexTalamo.