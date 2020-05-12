The second day of candidate filing week brought several more bids for office.
Here are race updates:
- Legislative District 13, House 1: John Malan-D, Eduardo Castañeda-Díaz-D, Tom Dent-R*
- Legislative District 13, House 2: Alex Ybarra-R*
- Legislative District 15, House 2: Jeremie Dufault-R*
- Legislative District 16, House 1: Mark Klicker-R, Frances Chvatal-R
- Legislative District 16, House 2: Carly Coburn-D, Skyler Rude-R*
- Legislative District 16, Senate: Bill Jenkin-R, Danielle Garbe Reser-D, Perry Dozier-R
- Yakima County Commission, District 1: Amanda McKinney-R, Vicki Baker-R*
- Yakima Superior Court Judge, Department 8: Richard Bartheld*
*incumbent
The week-long filing period ends Friday at 4 p.m. Local and state elections officials encourage candidates to file online or by mail because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The primary election is Aug. 4, with the general election following on Nov. 3. A full list of candidates for each position will run Saturday.
Precinct committee officers
Individuals who filed online Monday and Tuesday to run for precinct committee officer (PCO) positions are asked to re-file their candidacies by 4 p.m. Friday, May 15. The Office of the Secretary of State contacted PCO candidates on Tuesday with instructions for resubmitting their filing.
The request applies only to PCO candidates who filed online.
An update to the online filing portal was made Tuesday, requiring candidates attest they belong to the political party for which the PCO position is affiliated with. The original filing system required the candidate to choose a party, but did not provide the requirement for PCO candidates to declare membership with the appropriate political party.
This change only applies to candidates for the office of precinct committee officer; no other offices are affected.