A class that combined physics and calculus supercharged Moogega Cooper's love of science, helping set the path to her crucial role as planetary protection lead of NASA's 2020 mission to Mars.
And though she started college when she was 16, Cooper will tell you she wasn't a great student. What made the difference for her in "getting" science was that class and its teacher, she said. With the right teacher or venue or outlet, anyone can understand a chosen subject — including science, which can be intimidating.
Cooper spoke Wednesday at a Yakima Town Hall event at The Capitol Theatre. Along with her work in the 2020 Mars mission and at the NASA Jet Propulsion Lab, Cooper can be seen on "How the Universe Works, "Bill Nye Saves the World" and several seasons of "How the Universe Works." Her favorite episode was the one where she talked about Mars, of course.
"Mars is my bread and butter," she said during a news conference before speaking. "I could really nerd out on that."
The daughter of a Korean mother and African-American father, Cooper is a strong advocate for people of underrepresented communities and women who are interested in science, technology, engineering and math careers. She encourages them to "be out there and be visible."
"Make it normal for women to be in this field. We need to continue infusing more women, more diversity," said Cooper, whose first name is Korean for rainbow.
Cooper received her B.A. in physics from Hampton University in 2006. She attended Drexel University and completed her master's degree and Ph.D. in mechanical engineering with a concentration in thermal fluid sciences. Her dissertation studies involved non-equilibrium plasma sterilization of spacecraft materials.
Introduced as a real-life "guardian of the galaxy," Cooper works for the Jet Propulsion Laboratory’s Planetary Protection Group. Her interests include sample return missions from Mars and developing ways to sterilize spacecraft for future mission use.
Along with her dedication to figuring out if humans can live on Mars, Cooper enthusiastically shares her enthusiasm for science with children and adults around the world, according to her website.
"Cosmos," the landmark PBS television series and accompanying book by Carl Sagan, inspired her interest in astronomy. Cooper was born in 1985 and rented the series years after it debuted, but its impact still resonates today.
"My life changed forever from that moment on," she said. "I became completely obsessed with being the next Carl Sagan."
Cooper explained the challenges of sending spacecraft to Mars, noting that the planets are the closest to each other every two years. And even then, the window of opportunity is about three weeks. "There's only a small amount of time we can make it work," said Cooper, who spent about eight years preparing for the 2020 mission.
It launched on July 30, 2020, and landed on Mars on Feb. 18, 2021, at the site of an ancient river delta in a lake that once filled Jezero Crater, according to NASA's fact sheet on the mission. The Mars 2020/Perseverance rover then got to work roaming the landscape while at the same time, a small remote helicopter it transported has flown over the landscape at least 31 times, Cooper said.
"Two helicopters will be sent to Mars eventually," she said. "The helicopters will fetch samples."
Cooper's long-term goal is to direct a facility that leads space exploration. What she knows, and has learned from the 2020 Mars mission, would qualify her for such a role, but she stressed that private citizens can also be part of the excitement of seeing other worlds. For example, they can see the latest images the Perseverance rover sends back on NASA's website for the mission.
Fans can also follow Perseverance on Facebook.
For those interested in a novel that captures the potential challenges that humans might face, Cooper recommends "The Martian." For life in general, she has learned to maintain a childlike curiosity, question rules and take risks in a calculated way.
And remembering the mentors she had while in college, Cooper had another recommendation for students.
"Internships, internships, internships," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.