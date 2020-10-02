One night in 1979, Anita Monoian got a phone call from two local doctors.
Monoian and the staff at Yakima Neighborhood Health Services were finishing up an addition that connected the two homes on South Eighth Street that housed the organization’s primary care clinic.
The doctors were getting new furniture and equipment and offered their old ones to Monoian.
Monoian gladly accepted.
“Otherwise, we didn’t have any money to buy equipment,” she said.
The story is illustrative of Neighborhood Health’s early days, when it was holding fundraisers to cover payroll and operating on a shoestring budget. Monoian started at the organization in 1979 as a grant writer. Within a few months, she became CEO.
More than four decades later, the two houses — and the addition that connected them — are still there. But now the homes are part of a larger campus that bears Monoian’s name.
Neighborhood Health went from serving a few patients daily in a handful of exam rooms to nearly 93,000 patients in a single year at clinics in Yakima, Sunnyside and Granger. It employs about 300 people.
Nearly all its patients are low-income. Almost three-quarters are people of color. A quarter are agricultural workers, and a little over 13% are homeless.
Monoian quietly ended her tenure as CEO on Wednesday. On Thursday, Rhonda Hauff, Monoian’s longtime deputy, took over the job.
But Monoian was anything but quiet when advocating for Neighborhood Health or providing health care for undeserved populations.
“The two words that come to mind are ‘tireless advocacy,’ whether it’s for the community health center model or for the patient population health centers are serving,” said Bob Marsalli, CEO of the Washington Association of Community Health, a statewide trade organization.
Early days
Early in Neighborhood Health’s existence, the organization ran on a tight budget and Monoian did additional work to supplement her salary.
That led to a part-time job as a lobbyist for a Seattle hazardous waste company. There, she found a mentor who taught her to navigate the political landscape in Olympia.
That experience would prove valuable for Monoian as she committed more of her time and energy to advocate for Neighborhood Health and community health centers at the state and local level.
“I fell in love with it,” she said of her advocacy work.
Monoian has been active in both the Washington Association for Community and Migrant Health Centers (now the Washington Association of Community Health) and spent 12 years on the board of the National Association of Community Health Centers, including two years as national chair. The organization also recognized Monoian for her work.
She was effective in not only explaining why investing community health centers was a good use of federal dollars, but also good at supplying data to back those assertions, said Tom Van Coverden, president of the National Association of Community Health Centers.
“They began to see the savings of keeping people healthier,” he said.
The impact of Neighborhood Health and other community health centers resonated across the aisle in Washington, D.C., and Olympia. Monoian worked with Republicans and Democrats to secure funding for Neighborhood Health and other community health centers.
“I personally never dealt with an elected official that would not listen to me,” she said, noting they would listen even if they ultimately did not agree to whatever she was proposing.
Marsalli, the Washington Association of Community Health CEO, said that was a product of Monoian’s ability to provide compelling testimony about the successes of community health centers.
“She’s armed with some compelling patient stories,” he said. “She’s able to bring the patient into the room.”
Hauff said Monoian’s drive and passion in removing barriers for underserved populations have been at the center of the organization’s work. She remembers Monoian taking patients to Olympia and Washington to share the impact Neighborhood Health had on their well-being.
“It’s been important for her to elevate people,” she said.
Monoian said she plans to continue to advocate for community health centers.
Van Coverden said he is glad, especially as access to health care continues to be a divisive political issue.
Monoian “is going to be a key part of the discussion,” he said.
”We had to grow”
Neighborhood Health acquired the Richey House in 2001 and moved it to South Eighth Street, saving it from demolition. Built by Yakima orchardist James Rickey more than a century ago, it serves as a gateway to the expansive Anita Monoian Campus, which includes medical and dental clinics and a pharmacy.
The upper floor of the Richey House provides a perfect venue for Monoian’s stories. From the window, one can see the 11,000-square-foot addition from the 1990s that enabled Neighborhood Health to expand its primary care services and introduce dental care. The move was spurred by the arrival of Medicare managed care in the mid-1990s.
“We had to grow,” she said.
Expansion continued, with clinics added in Granger and Sunnyside. Neighborhood Health also opened clinics at the Henry Beauchamp Community Center and Comprehensive Healthcare.
The organization also ventured into respite care, behavioral health services and homeless assistance.
Every expansion aimed to serve a need, especially for key populations, such as ethnic and racial minorities and the homeless.
“If you want to be successful in health care, you have to come to the patient,” she said.
Don Hinman, a founding board member and board chair, admired Monoian’s grit and determination, especially during Neighborhood Health’s early days, when it was difficult to get enough funding to cover payroll.
“There were so many times we could have folded,” he said. “She just kept pushing, pushing, pushing, and we made it,” he said.
Neighborhood Health’s evolution mirrored that of community health centers nationwide. Monoian remembers when such organizations ran out of church basements and homes — as Neighborhood Health did — with little money.
That’s hardly the case now. Community health centers are established players. While they remained focused on underserved and vulnerable populations, they’ve also become important health care providers for the community at large.
Just about all pediatric primary care in the Yakima Valley is provided by community health center organizations, Monoian pointed out — Neighborhood Health, Community Health of Central Washington and the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic.
”A very easy transition”
Monoian is quick to credit long-time staff, providers and board members for Neighborhood Health’s growth and success. Several staff members have two or three decades with the organization, she said.
“I would say the retention — the staff who chose this as a second home — is the reason we succeed,” Monoian said.
Hauff worked alongside Monoian for 38 years. Monoian said one reason she was confident about retiring was the knowledge Hauff would follow her as CEO.
“It’s a very easy transition,” Monoian said. “The staff know and love her.”
For her part, Hauff said the last 38 years working with Monoian served as an education.
“Honestly, I learned almost everything from Anita,” she said. “She’s given me so many opportunities. I think I’ve been applying the things I learned over the years.”
One final challenge
Monoian announced her retirement in July, but she provided notice to the organization’s board of directors a year earlier, in June 2019.
Monoian, 77, said her age was one factor. She also wants more time to travel and do advocacy work.
“There are several things on the table,” she said. “I had reached the state where the transition was a natural thing.
But she couldn’t have anticipated the COVID-19 pandemic. If she knew what was ahead, Monoian said, she might not have given notice a year ago.
Neighborhood Health’s priority during Monoian’s final months as CEO was safely continuing patient care. That strategy included setting up outdoor clinic space and launching a telehealth program, something the organization had planned on developing and rolling out over a much longer period.
For Monoian, launching telehealth so quickly was one last example of how far Neighborhood Health had come from the days when she was “rescuing furniture from doctor’s offices.”
When Monoian started working at Neighborhood Health 41 years ago, she was a single mother. She would ultimately raise three adult children.
Neighborhood Health, her children would joke, was her “fourth child.”
“They thought this was the one I loved the most,” Monoian said with a chuckle.